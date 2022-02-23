WISE GUY will be in the spotlight when horse racing continues on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
There will be seven races on the fourth round of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season with the 2020 Triple Crown winner declared for the penultimate event.
Wise Guy, who placed third when he last faced the starter in the Gold Cup on the December 27 Boxing Day holiday card, will come against five fellow 90-70 rated opponents over 1,500 metres on turf in the modified benchmark handicap.
The field for the 4.15 p.m. day’s feature has also drawn Cool Cat and Super Bird, the first and second-placed finishers, respectively, in the Sian’s Gold Sprint six weeks ago.
Patta Patta and Soca Symphony, who placed third and fourth, respectively, in the Trinidad Derby Stakes in mid-December, will clash in the day’s other spotlight event, a 1,200-metre modified benchmark handicap for 60-45 rated horses at 2.25 p.m.
Four others were also declared for the day’s third event, including Pawan Putra, who has won his last two starts after placing second four times in a row.
Just before, Great Heart, who finished fifth on debut in the Derby, will also be attempting to complete a hat-trick—in the 1,750-metre modified benchmark handicap for 50-35 rated horses at 1.50 p.m. A total of 49 horses were declared for the seven events. First post time is 1.15 p.m.
Here are the runners,
weights and riders:
RACE 1 – 1.15 - NATIVE-BRED 3 Y.O. MAIDENS – 1100 Metres (TURF) - $12,650. 1. BLUE AGAVE 57 D. Khelawan; 2. ALPHA CENTAURI 54 N. Mohammed; 3. SMOKING HEELS 54 K. Santo; 4. MAGICAL WORLD 54 B. Boodramsingh; 5. PRINCESS ARUNA 54 R. Ali.
RACE 2 – 1.50 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 50-35 – 1750 Metres - $12,650. 1. SMOOTH SAILING 55 D. Khelawan; 2. GREAT HEART 58 S. Balroop; 3. ATALANTA 56.5 T. Phillips; 4. PURE STRIKE 53.5 J. Boodramsingh; 5. MANO 53 N. Samaroo; 6. PONTIUS PILATE 51.5 K. Santo.
RACE 3 – 2.25 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 60-45 – 1200 Metres - $16,100. 1. FAST’N’FURIOUS 58.5 T. Phillips; 2. WANG CHUNG 55.5 K. Santo; 3. SOCA SYMPHONY 54.5 B. Boodramsingh; 4. PAWAN PUTRA 58.5 R. Jadoo; 5. PATTA PATTA 57 R. Ali; 6. STAR OF WONDER 58.5 R. Balgobin.
RACE 4 – 3.05 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 45-30 – 1100 Metres (TURF) -$12,650. 1. ZHILIANG 54.5 N. Flavenney; 2. PRINCE CONNOR 56.5 K. Santo; 3. SEXY EYES 57.5 S. Balroop; 4. MANOS ARIBA 57.5 J. Boodramsingh; 5. CHANGE MAKER 54 Rico Hernandez; 6. UNO MAS 55.5 T. Phillips; 7. UNSETTLED 58 D. Khelawan; 8. GAME CHANGER 57 B. Boodramsingh; 9. ALANI 54.5 N. Mohammed.
RACE 5 – 3.40 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 25 & LOWER -1200 Metres - $12,650. 1. CON TE PARTIRO 56 Rico Hernandez; 2. COMANDANTE 56.5 R. Balgobin; 3. EL CHAPO 49.5 R. Jadoo; 4. SCHWARZENEGGER 57 T. Phillips; 5. TRUSTY ROSE 58 J. Boodramsingh; 6. FULFILL 52 N. Mohammed; 7. ATTA GIRL SILVY 58 R. Ali.
RACE 6 – 4.15 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 90-70 – 1500 Metres (TURF) -$16,100. 1. WISE GUY 57 B. Boodramsingh; 2. LEONARDO ANGEL 50.5 R. Jadoo; 3. DESERT DANCER 53.5 R. Ali; 4. COOL CAT 50.5 K. Santo; 5. SUPER BIRD 49.5 S. Balroop; 6. NEWS FLASH 53.5 K. Santo.
RACE 7 – 4.55 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 35 & LOWER -1200 Metres - $12,650. 1. ZELDA 56.5 N. Mohammed; 2. EMPRESS HASSAN 50 Rico Hernandez; 3. ROAD RAGE 58.5 J. Boodramsingh; 4. THUNDERBIRD 57 T. Phillips; 5. SOCA HARMONY 56.5 B. Boodramsingh; 6. KOBE 54.5 S. Balroop; 7. CACTUS TREASURE 57 N. Samaroo; 8. MY PLEASURE 56.5 R. Jadoo; 9. TEQUILA SONRISE 57 D. Khelawan; 10. WHY KAPALUA 58 N. Flavenney.