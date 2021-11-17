WISE GUY snapped a five-race losing skid last week Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. Receiving eight kilos from Affirmative, the 6/5 second fancy scored a hard-fought triumph over the evens-money favourite in the 1,750-metre modified benchmark handicap for 90-70 rated horses.
It was the first victory for Wise Guy since he completed a hat-trick of wins by taking the Trinidad Derby Stakes at the end of November last year to become only the fourth horse to sweep the Triple Crown series since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994. The 1 1/4-length victory denied Affirmative, the fourth-placed finisher in last year’s President’s Cup and Stewards Cup, his third win in succession.
Wise Guy, ridden by two-time defending champion apprentice Kimal Santo for PT Racing, was one of six horses bred at the Poon Tip Stud Farm to score in the eight events on Saturday. John O’Brien also saddled Game Changer and Soca Symphony, while two horses formerly in the barn of the champion trainer, Finishing Touch and Zanza, were also among the six Poon Tip-bred winners.
Rounding out the “Poon Tip” list was Khaleesi, who made virtually all the running over 1,500 on metres (turf) in the fourth event -- modified benchmark handicap for 60-45 rated horses -- with Keshan Balgobin up, to score by just under a length for owner Roger Christopher and trainer Chester Roberts.
After winning the first two races for O’Brien with Game Changer and Soca Symphony, champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh picked up a spare mount in the curtain event and got the job done with Zanza. The 4/1 second fancy, now owned by Dave Chadee and trained by his father Harold, held off a fast-finishing Infortheglory (5/2) to prevail by a short-head, in the 1.500-metre modified turf contest for 30 & lower horses.
The Pegasus Racing-owned Game Changer turned in her maidens’ tag on the eighth attempt when she took the opener -- the 1,200-metre modified benchmark handicap for 35 & lower rated horses -- by about a length. Right after, the unbeaten Soca Symphony notched her fourth victory when she whipped 50-35 rated opponents, by over three lengths, for breeder/owner Lester Moore.
Finishing Touch, who was still under the care of O’Brien when he finished unplaced as the favourite on the sport’s resumption from a six-month hiatus, on October 23, trotted up by 5 1/2 lengths in the 1,350-metre handicap for West Indian-bred maidens. It was the third career outing for the Sven Balroop-ridden 6/5 favourite, now owned by ZK Racing Stables and trained by Lester Alexis.
Both Soca Symphony and Finishing Touch were withdrawn from the original list of West Indian-bred three-year-olds nominated for the Grade One Guineas. The 1,800-metre contest was the day’s feature attraction and Just Exhale (17/1) turned in a spectacular performance to triumph by almost five lengths, ten years after his sire Signal Alert had won the Stewards Cup.
This 1,200-metre contest, fondly known as the Sprint Championship of the South Caribbean, will be the feature when the 11th round of the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season takes place next week Saturday.