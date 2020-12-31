Woman time

HAVING headed the Trinidad and Tobago national women’s football programme for many years, Jamaal Shabazz believes the time is right for former female footballers to inherit leadership roles, given the emerging push for the development of women in the CONCACAF region.
“The Caribbean should position to benefit by utilising these ex-players like Maylee-Attin Johnson, Ayana Russell, Ahkeela Mollon,” stated Shabazz, who has also coached men’s national teams in his native Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and St Lucia.
He continued: “It is all good to have available, us men who have dedicated ourselves to coach women’s football. But there must be an opening for past female players to graduate into these positions. Some of these girls put their life on hold and they should be rewarded now, given the new thrust by CONCACAF and FIFA.”
Italian Carolina Morace is still the only woman to take charge of the national women’s team. No local woman has ever held the post. But with FIFA and CONCACAF announcing a wide range of qualifiers for women’s national teams across the region beginning in 2021, Shabazz thinks it is time that T&T and the wider Caribbean make use of the many former national women’s players who are now qualified and certified coaches.
“These girls are here. A lot of them don’t have jobs but they are qualified in sports management in different fields and some of them are coaches. The time is right to bring them into the national programme at zonal level, at national level and get them to inherit the programme they gave their life for,” Shabazz declared. “The Caribbean should position them to become the next coaches and administrators in women’s football,” he added.
Development money
Football’s world governing body FIFA has pledged huge sums in development money to national women’s teams and CONCACAF teams will benefit from a restructured World Cup qualification tournament which will see four sides having a chance to reach the World Cup for the first time. Beginning in November 2021, some 32 CONCACAF teams will also have regular international matches via a new CONCACAF Nations League competition.
Therefore, Shabazz thinks the time is ripe for more T&T female coaches to join ex-players Izler Brown and Mollon who have made the transition to coaching and have been hired to coach nationals team in the Cayman Islands and Anguilla respectively. Shabazz thinks the region can benefit from a strategy developed two decades ago by Dr Iva Gloudon and Dr Anthony Watkins to have a cadre of professionals in various areas.
“Part of the strategy was to send them on soccer scholarships in the United States,” said Shabazz. “We sent many players away and now they are back home and qualified.”
The long-serving Morvant Caledonia United coach is also thrilled with the announcement of a CONCACAF Nations League which will give regular international play to all the region’s women’s teams.
“It creates an environment where teams like Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Haiti could be in tier one with teams like United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Panama. In time the gap between us and the best teams will be narrowed.”
‘Girls don’t get to play enough’
Shabazz added: “Member associations have found difficulty in investing in their national women’s team through travelling and playing matches. Our girls don’t get to play enough football at international level because the cost to play friendly internationals is prohibitive. A lot of time we went to tournament without a warm-up.”
He believes that T&T’s “golden generation” of players which included Tasha St Louis, Mollon, Attin-Johnson, Mariah Shade, Kennya Cordner and Kamika Forbes benefited from playing tournaments over many years despite having few friendly internationals. During that time the team grew from being the “Soca Princesses” under local coaches Shabazz and Marlon Charles, to the Women Warriors, who under American Randy Waldrum lost an inter-continental playoff 1-0 on aggregate to Ecuador, for the final spot into the 2015 Women’s World Cup.
“When they (Women Warriors) went into that tournament, they had tremendous CONCACAF experience because they were playing CONCACAF senior (football) at age 16,” Shabazz deduced.
“So over the years while they did not get friendly international experience, the tournament experience added up. So you find the Mexican national team did not have more experience than them in that tournament (CONCACAF Women’s Championships),” said Shabazz, “In fact, they had more international experience than the Ecuador national team that defeated them. But that was hit and miss. Now all Caribbean teams can have regular matches against teams similar to their level and with the chance of being promoted to meet better teams.”