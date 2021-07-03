Women look for series sweep

Having wrapped up the T20I series against Pakistan in trying circumstances, the West Indies women’s cricket team is now eyeing a clean sweep as they head into the final match of the three-game series, which bowls off at 2 p.m. today at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
The Windies women had to dig deep to complete their series-clinching second win on Friday after two players had to be taken to hospital.
Chedean Nation, who hit 28 when the Windies batted first and made 125 for six, along with Chinelle Henry, who was expected to play a key role with the ball, were both taken to hospital after collapsing in separate incidents during the Pakistan reply.
Pakistan eventually reached 103 for six off 18 overs when rain stopped the game. The home team won by seven runs on the Duckworth/Lewis-Stern method.
Henry collapsed in the fourth over of the Pakistan reply and had to be stretchered off the field. All the players were forced off the field just after due to rain, but the interruption lasted just about ten minutes. However just as the players were about to return to the field, Nation also collapsed just outside the boundary ropes.
Cricket West Indies stated that “both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at hospital and are being assessed.”
Reacting to Henry and Nation being taken to hospital, Pakistan captain Javeria Khan said it was “tragic” situation.
“The thoughts and prayers of the whole Pakistan team are with Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation. We wish them quick recovery and are hopeful that we will play against them in our next match on Sunday,” he said in a statement following the game.
“Such incidents are tragic and can shake whole dressing rooms. Hats off to the West Indies that they turned up and completed the match despite the grave incident,” Khan added.
West Indies head coach Courtney Walsh said the remaining players on the field probably lost a bit of focus following the situation with Henry and Nation but wants them to rally around their teammates and win the series convincingly with a clean sweep.
Speaking about the incidents and how the team came back from it to win the second game, Walsh said: “We just tried to get them to remain focussed and play for the two ladies that left the ground. I think they had to dig a little bit deeper and came out on top.”
He added:“It is never easy in those kinds of conditions and situations, and I was just happy the team was able to go over the line for those two ladies who were not with us as well. We are just waiting on all the information we can get but they have our full support, and we will rally around them as well.”
Walsh said it felt good to get his first series win but he said their work doesn’t end there.
“The girls have done us proud. They played some good consistent cricket throughout the series, and they deserved to win the series. But still a fair amount of work to be done...They deserve the series win and I’m hoping it doesn’t stop here,” said Walsh.
Looking ahead to the final match today, Walsh said he didn’t want the players to get complacent and relax after clinching the series.
“Winning is a habit and I want us to go out and focus on winning the series convincingly by winning all three games because we haven’t had cricket for a while, so we want to get some consistency in what we are doing. There are a couple of areas we need to improve on, and we will try to do that in the last game,” he added.
While the senior West Indies women won their series, the West Indies women’s “A” squad fell short of the mark, losing their second game against Pakistan “A” on Friday to concede their three-game T20 series.
They play the final T20 match today from 9 a.m. and “A” team batter Rashada Williams is confident that they are moving in the right direction.
“I top-scored in the first game and I should’ve carried on today (on Friday) but this exposure is really enjoyable and it’s giving me an opportunity to measure my talent against players who have played international cricket for Pakistan.
Our team is building, and we will get that victory,” said Williams.