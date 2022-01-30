Women’s Ashes Test ends in thrilling draw

The Women’s Ashes Test ended in a thrilling draw yesterday as both England and Australia came agonisingly close to forcing a win in a dramatic final session.

When Australia declared on 216-7, England were set a tempting but improbable 257 to win in 48 overs and despite a required rate that hovered around six an over throughout the final session, they took it on and even looked favourites with five overs to go.

Even after Sophia Dunkley was dismissed, England kept pushing for the win and it was only when they lost two wickets in two balls to slip to nine down, with 13 runs more needed, that they changed tact and batted out for the draw, ending on 245-9.

Australia had 13 balls to try and snatch victory in a game that appeared to be slipping away from them and retain the Ashes, but Kate Cross (1 no) and Sophie Ecclestone (0 no) survived to keep the series alive with the home side 6-4 up going into the three one-day internationals.

What became one of the most remarkable days of Test cricket in recent times, began with expectations of a bore draw. Australia were 52 runs ahead with eight wickets in hand and a partnership of 91 between Beth Mooney (63), playing less than two weeks after breaking her jaw in the nets, and Ellyse Perry (41) did little to alter those expectations.

Ecclestone (1-68) broke that stand with the wicket of Perry and Charlie Dean (2-24) removed Mooney just before lunch to claim her maiden Test wicket on debut. Katherine Brunt (3-24) dismissed Meg Lanning (12) to raise England’s hopes of bowling the Aussies out quickly in the afternoon session but it was not to be and the home side were able to bat on for much of the session before making the declaration.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SERIES SECURE

SERIES SECURE

A stunning “beaver-trick” from Jason Holder helped West Indies beat England by 17 runs at Kensington Oval, in Barbados, yesterday to clinch a thrilling 3-2 victory in the five-match T20I series.

Holder’s magic came late in the piece, in the final over of the match in fact, but it was timely as England, chasing 180 for victory, were dismissed for 162.

“Classic finish, not the best of starts but trying to stay in the game,” Holder said after leading the home team to victory. “Total opposite to yesterday (Saturday), not starting well but being able to finish.

Johnson, Mahabir top T&T Marathon

Johnson, Mahabir top T&T Marathon

Kelvin Johnson captured the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) 40th Edition title, in Chaguaramas, yesterday.

Running four laps of the bicycle path, Johnson completed the 26.2-mile race in two hours, 55 minutes, 33 seconds. The Guyanese-born athlete earned $7,500 for his early morning run on the western peninsula.

Bascombe shines at NAAATT Prep Meet #1

Bascombe shines at NAAATT Prep Meet #1

Shaniqua Bascombe signalled her intentions for the 2022 track and field season with two Carifta Games qualifying performances at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Women’s Ashes Test ends in thrilling draw

The Women’s Ashes Test ended in a thrilling draw yesterday as both England and Australia came agonisingly close to forcing a win in a dramatic final session.

When Australia declared on 216-7, England were set a tempting but improbable 257 to win in 48 overs and despite a required rate that hovered around six an over throughout the final session, they took it on and even looked favourites with five overs to go.

Sri Lanka U-19s thrash South Africa

Sri Lanka Under-19s won the toss and skipper Dunith Wellalage chose to bat against their South Africa counterparts in the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua

21 and counting...

21 and counting...

Searching for inspiration when he was down two sets and facing triple break point, with his prospects of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title almost shot, Rafael Nadal thought back to some of his most difficult defeats.