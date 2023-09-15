With a programme in the re-building stages, TTO women’s hockey senior team head coach Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano has lowered his sights for his squad when they flick off at the October 20-November 5 Pan American Games scheduled for Santiago, Chile.
Having placed fourth at the PAHF Hockey 5s Pan American Cup in Kingston back in June, then sixth at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador the following month, that outlook seems justified.
Marcano resumed at the helm of the women’s programme after Glen “Fido” Francis stepped down from the position following the completion of the 2023 CAC Games campaign.
Marcano had previously resigned as head coach of the women’s squad following their sixth-placed finish out of seven teams at the 2022 Pan American Cup in Chile in January of that year. He said then that the time was right for a coaching change, given the burden of his other sporting administrative commitments at that time. That broke a near consecutive ten-year tenure in charge of that programme.
Now back in the top coaching position again, Marcano is setting the expectations bar at a low level to start with.
“I think the main goal for this group,” Marcano summarised, “is to try and be in the next Pan Am (Games). That means coming in the top six. I think that is one of the realistic goals. And not having to go to a qualifier, that will give the team enough time to prepare properly for it. I think that would be one of the best goals that we can set.”
For a team whose best finish has been fourth place finishes at the 1987 and 1999 editions of the Games, some critics may deem a top-six finish a tough challenge.
Similar to the men’s national team, the women’s preparation has been bereft of practice on the appropriate surface. The more than six-year delay in the delivery of the new water-based turf in Tacarigua has had a less than stellar effect on the development of the local game.
But “Bumpa” is trying to stay upbeat and innovative.
“I think preparation is the best as it could be,” Marcano said. “The lack of the turf and only the Barracks ...we just have to do what we can do...We have to find solutions and I think we kind of found a solution that we could train more effective.”
The lack of a water-based surface will always affect preparation because the ball travels much faster than on the sand-based surface—commissioned by former Commissioner of Police and former hockey player Gary Griffith—at the Police Barracks, one of the other venues both national teams have utilised and continue to use in their training ahead of international assignments.
“Not having access to a water-based (turf) at this point kind of limits the skills you could perform and train at that level. But we kind of found a solution at the Centre of Excellence. So we are using the back there by Marvin Lee Stadium which is a bit flatter than the Barracks, so we kind of using there and the surface there to try and prepare the best we can,” said the coach.
Marcano has his charges running through their paces and drills at that location five times a week.
He is yet to finalise his Pan Am touring squad—a team that should be named and ratified by the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) Council within the next few days.
But he expects some familiar faces to take up the leadership roles in his team, including of a pair of returning veteran players, Avion Ashton and Alana Lewis as well as Amy Olton. TTO international Catherine Benjamin, based in England, is also willing to assist the group by making herself available for selection.
“There are a few people there that are going to hold the team together...We have some leaders in the group that we could rally around and get the team to perform,” said Marcano.