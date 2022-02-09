Trinidad and Tobago’s Women Warriors will begin the road to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a CONCACAF Group F Championship qualifier on February 17 against Nicaragua. The teams meet from 3 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford stadium, Port of Spain.
T&T are coached by Kenwyne Jones, with Carlos Edwards as his assistant. Both are former English premier League footballers and also members of T&T’s 2006 FIFA World Cup squad.
Guyana, Dominica and Turks and Caicos also make up CONCACAF Group F. T&T host their likely their two toughest opponents Nicaragua and Guyana at home, with the other two matches being played on the road. The Women Warriors will also play away to Dominica (February 20) and Turks and Caicos (April 9), before hosting Guyana in a final preliminary round qualifier on April 12.
Only the winners of six preliminary CONCACAF groups will advance to meet seeded World Cup champions United States and Olympic champions Canada in the eight-team 2022 CONCACAF Championship to be held from July 4-20 in Mexico. From the Championship, four countries qualify for the World Cup to be held jointly in New Zealand and Australia.
Briefing the media recently, Jones disclosed that he will have a pre-match camp to get his team ready, in the absence of a 2022 pre-tournament warm-up. Jones will also soon name his final squad. “Determining the final team for the qualifiers, I will have to do that very shortly, but am happy with the overall growth,” he stated.