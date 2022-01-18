Women scramble to make opening Pan Am Cup match

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s hockey players are scheduled to open their Pan American Cup campaign today in Santiago, Chile. They might just about make it.
Up to yesterday, players and technical staff from both the women’s and men’s teams were still making their way to Chile for the January 19-30 tournament.
According to executive member of the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) Cindy Martin-Faustin, the American Airlines (AA) flight containing the second contingent of players, including the balance of the women’s squad, was delayed in Miami overnight on Monday.
That batch contained 20 members from the men’s and women’s teams plus technical staff. That flight was expected to arrive in Chile yesterday evening. The first group of players travelled to Santiago on Sunday.
Martin-Faustin said the last batch containing the remaining members of the men’s team and technical staff were scheduled to leave for Chile at 5 p.m. yesterday. Should things go to plan in what Martin-Faustin described as a “very fluid” situation, the women should have a full squad in place for today’s opening match against the USA, although a number of players would have had no time to acclimatise.
The men, however, will have an extra day to settle, since their first match in Pool B, also against the USA, takes place tomorrow. After today’s Pool B match, set for a 3.15 p.m. (T&T time) flick-off, the women will face Peru on Friday and Canada on Sunday. Meanwhile, the men will take on Mexico on Saturday and Canada on Monday, in their other matches.
Both teams will be hoping to overcome their travel adversity to progress out of their respective pools. The top team at the end of round-robin play from each pool will advance directly to the main draw semi-finals on January 27 (women) and January 28 (men), while the second and third-placed teams in each pool will meet in the cross-over quarter-finals to determine the two remaining semi-final qualifiers.
Both finalists and the third-place finishers in the Pan American competition will earn places at the FIH World Cup.