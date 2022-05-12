Women Warriors begin against Olympic champions Canada

Trinidad and Tobago’s Women Warriors were given a tough opening match against Olympic champions Canada when CONCACAF yesterday released final match fixtures for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship carded for July 4-18 in Mexico.
Still, the Women Warriors might not have a better chance of reaching a FIFA World Cup, since as many as six CONCACAF teams have the chance of reaching the tournament.
At the end of round robin play in the eight-team CONCACAF championship, the top two teams from each group will move on to the semi-finals and in doing so, qualify directly to the 2023 FWWC (four teams). Meanwhile, the third placed teams in each group will qualify for 2023 FWWC Intercontinental playoffs (two teams).
Just a single victory might be enough to secure an Intercontinental playoff, similar to 2015 when T&T got close to a World Cup spot when losing a playoff 1-0 on aggregate to Ecuador.
The CONCACAF Championship begins with matches featuring World Cup champions USA vs Haiti and Mexico vs Jamaica, scheduled for July 4 at Estadio Universitario. T&T kick off action on July 5 against Canada, before facing Costa Rica on July 8 and Panama on July 11 at the group stage.
The 2022 CONCACAF W Championship (CWC) will serve as the region’s final round of qualifying for both the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. The Championships will be played in Monterrey, Mexico, from July 4-18, 2022.
Eight teams are slated to participate in the tournament, including the United States and Canada. Those two countries qualified by virtue of being the top two ranked teams in CONCACAF and have been joined by hosts Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama, Haiti, and T&T. Those six teams secured their tickets to the 2022 CWC thanks to first-place finishes in their respective groups during the 2022 CONCACAF W Qualifying (CWQ).
The semi-finals on July 14 at Estadio Universitario, and the final and third-place match on July 18 at Estadio BBVA, will be played in a single elimination format, with the champions qualifying for both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup (CWGC), to be held in 2024.
The runners-up and third-place teams will also square off in a CONCACAF Olympic play-in series, scheduled for September 2023. The winners of that series will also qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 CWGC.