Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s footballers head coach Kenwyne Jones was especially pleased with the response of his team, having had a player red-carded during their 2-1 victory over Nicaragua in their opening CONCACAF preliminary round, Group F qualifier, for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, on Thursday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
T&T led 1-0 via Asha James’ 17th minute item, but in the 44th minute lost defender left-back Kedie Johnson, owing to a second yellow card. The Women Warriors were comfortably in charge for most of the match and led again in the 64th minute when captain Karyn Forbes forced in the loose ball from a corner-kick. Yessenia Flores’ solo effort gave Nicaragua a consolation goal with the final kick of the match (90’+5). T&T also had Rhea Belgrave’s first-half header ruled off-side and disallowed.
T&T are next in action tomorrow when they face Dominica in Guyana. They complete Group F qualifying playing away to Turk & Caicos Islands on April 9, then on April 12 host the Guyanese, who began qualifying with a 4-0 win over Dominica.
Following his team’s victory over Nicaragua, Jones commended his team for showing “spine” amid adversity, and for also coping with the oppresive conditions presented by a 3 p.m. kick-off — during the dry season.
“Today, it was about desire, passion, managing the game and getting this first game out from under us,” stated Jones. “I don’t think Nicaragua gave us any trouble today.”
The former England Premiership striker refrained from direct comment about Johnson’s expulsion and the sometimes-questionable decisions made by Mexican referee Lizzet García. “What I am most happy about, is the team itself was able to manage the situation, being one (player) down in the heat and facing an opponent like Nicaragua,” he noted.
Jones also has a clear vision going forward. “Enjoy the three points for 25 minutes and get ready for Dominica, “he said. “We did what we had to do today and the next step is to start to get ready and recover and travel tomorrow, God willing, to get ready to get over to Guyana.”
At the start, Jones also sprung a surprise by using 30-year-old veteran and team captain Karyn “Baby” Forbes in the striker’s position. Over a 12-year senior national team career, Forbes has played in defence, at right-back, but mainly as a defensive midfielder.
“From the squad list, you can tell that a few (players) are missing. We lost a few to Covid, no fault of our own. So, we had to take those precautions,” explained Jones, who pointed out that using his captain as an attacker was among the adjustments he made.
With Forbes scoring, Jones felt the experiment worked. “I think Karyn had the ability to play up top. She has that experience, she has the technical ability and of course she is the leader of the team,” said Jones.
“When you make changes such as these, it is not something you will be able to foresee, and also for us it was being able to keep the spine of the team very strong, and I think we did that.”
Meanwhile, Forbes admitted also being nervous when starting up front, especially since she is still struggling with a hamstring injury. “To be honest, it was a new position,” Forbes said. “That is what the coach wanted and what the team needed at that time, and I was willing to go out there and do whatever it takes.”
She added: “I am very pleased with the team. I know we have some things to tighten up on, but the win is a positive result, and that is what we want(ed). We got that and we are moving on to the next game.”
Meanwhile, in a press release issued yesterday by the TTFA, the Women Warriors reportedly arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, shortly after 2 p.m. yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifier against Dominica. The match will take place at the National Track and Field Facility in Lenora at 5 p.m.
There has been one change to the squad with goalkeeper Malaika Dedier coming in for Klil Keshwar. Coach Jones was expected to conduct a training session at the Georgetown Football Club grounds late yesterday and the official matchday-1 session will take place today at the game venue.