Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s footballers were drawn with neighbours Guyana when the draw for the new CONCACAF World Cup competition took place yesterday in Miami, USA. Pre-ceded T&T were drawn in Group F along with Guyana, Nicaragua, Dominica and the Turks and Caicos.
Last week, CONCACAF revealed the details for its new senior women’s national team competitions taking place from 2021 through 2024. The structure will include two major centralised summer tournaments–the CONCACAF W Championship in 2022 and the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in 2024.
The new CONCACAF W Qualifiers are scheduled to take place during the FIFA Women’s match windows of November 2021 and April 2022, and will serve as the preliminary round of the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.
Following yesterday’s draw, each nation will play two matches at home and two matches away in group play, after which the top finishers in each of the five groups will advance to the CONCACAF W Championship, joining the top two ranked CONCACAF nations (USA and Canada) who received a bye straight to the eight-team Women’s Championship which takes place in 2022, thus beginning the road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
After group stage play there, the top two finishers in each group will qualify for the competition’s semi-finals and guarantee their place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.
“This is a seismic development for our women’s national team competitions and will transform the women’s game in CONCACAF,” said confederation president and FIFA vice-president, Victor Montagliani.
“These new competitions will be game-changing for women’s football in CONCACAF. I am so excited for the draw this weekend and the first qualification matches for 30 of our women’s national teams in November this year,” added CONCACAF’s head of women’s football, Karina LeBlanc.
“We are providing a platform for women footballers in CONCACAF to thrive, and for women and girls throughout the region to support their national teams with pride,” said LeBlanc.