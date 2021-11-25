INTERIM HEAD COACH Kenwyne Jones expects a good showing when his Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s national team meets the Dominican Republic today in the first of a pair of international friendly matches, with the return fixture carded for next Tuesday.
Today’s kick-off time is 5:00pm at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.
Both teams are using the pair of friendly internationals as preparation for the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers towards the FIFA Women’s Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.
Tobago midfielder Karyn “Baby” Forbes captained T&T when they played to a goalless draw in their last competitive fixture, an October 2019 CONCACAF Olympic qualifier which ended 0-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium. She is expecting a stern test this evening.
“I think this is another good opportunity not for me but the team,” Forbes stated. “This is another test for us in trying to qualify for the World Cup and I’m very excited about these two games.
Jones, a former English Premier League striker, is comfortable with his team’s preparation for the Dominican Republic series, having previously played to a couple of draws in friendly internationals against Panama last month.
“We are working pretty well,” Jones stated at yesterday’s pre-match press conference in the Dominican Republic. “I envision us being very well for the first match.”
Jones will have a look at a couple of new players, among them Tobago-born West Texas A&M striker Asha James, Collette Morgan, Tsianne Leander, Jaasiel Forde, Akyla Walcott, Kaydeen Jack, Chelsi Jadoo and Chrissy Mitchell.
“They weren’t a part of the last camp we had when we played against Panama,” Jones noted but added, “so far all of them are doing pretty well. They are adapting to the system and the structure that we have and I foresee us, with the experiences of the two games that we have, we will get stronger, we will get better.
“We have some players who are playing in their college season which is very good for us,” said Jones. He added that the two friendly matches will also give playing time to those who might have been training with the national set-up but have had no actual game time.
Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic’s senior women only gathered for the matches in Santo Domingo on Monday under Spanish coach José Benito Rubido, who along with his coaching staff, began to work with a group of 22 footballers on Tuesday.
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO:
Tenisha Palmer, Naomie Guerra, Dennecia Prince, Kimika Forbes, Kennya Cordner, Collette Morgan, Karyn Forbes, Tsianne Leander, Rhea Belgrave, Jaasiel Forde, Maylee Attin-Johnson, Chelcy Ralph, Akyla Walcott, Raenah Campbell, Liana Hinds, Kedie Johnson, Asha James, Kaydeen Jack, Chelsi Jadoo, Victoria Swift, Lauryn Hutchinson and Chrissy Mitchell.