Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s football team play its first match in two years when taking on Panama today from 4 p.m. at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, in the first of a two-match series, the second on Monday.
After two sessions with the team, interim head coach and Kenwyne Jones is pleased with what he has seen. “It has been lovely, the energy of the squad, the willingness of the squad to go out there and perform, to do the things that we are asking them to do,” said Jones. “It’s been a pleasure being able to be among them so far and hopefully the game (today) will produce success for us.”
With experienced players coming back and some new ones in the squad, Jones is eager to see how the T&T ladies match up against a solid opponent like Panama. “To see the character they possess, facing setbacks, sometimes off the field, and what they are going to face on the field. I want to see what those events do to them and how they respond,” said Jones.
Among the players returning to the squad is Norway-based Il Sandviken striker Kennya Cordner. “I felt really excited to be a part of this once again because as I said before, I always loved representing the red, white and black and to be able to come out and contribute alongside Maylee, Karyn, Kamika once more is a tremendous feeling,” Cordner stated.
T&T squad:
Kimika Forbes, Tenesha Palmer, Malaika Dedier, Collette Morgan, Rhea Belgrave, Naomie Guerra, Liana Hinds, Anya Decourcy, Karyn Forbes, Maylee Attin-Johnson, Lauryn Hutchinson, Maya Matouk, Aaliyah Prince, Dennecia Prince, Laurelle Theodore, Victoria Swift, Raenah Campbell, Kennya Cordner, Chelcy Ralph, Adrianna Arjoon, Janelle Mcgee, Jonelle Cato, Meyah Romeo.