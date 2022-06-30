Women Warriors go down to Mexican club

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s football team were beaten 2-0 by Monterrey FC women in their final training match ahead of their 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship opener, when they face defending Olympic champions Canada on Tuesday.
The hosts topped the Women Warriors after goals by Christina Burkenroad and Silvana Flores.
T&T women’s head coach Kenwyne Jones revealed his final 23-member tournament squad for the July 4-18 competition being staged in Mexico. He cut Makida Herbert, one of four goalkeepers he took to Mexico for a pre-tournament camp, when making his final selection.
The T&T women open with a tough assignment against Canada in Group B, before meeting Costa Rica (July 8) and Panama (July 11). The top two teams of each of the two groups at the Championships will qualify for the World Cup, while the third-placed teams from each group will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.
In addition, the CONCACAF winners will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup, while the second- and third-placed teams will advance to the CONCACAF Olympic play-off.
T&T SQUAD: Kimika Forbes, Chelsi Jadoo, Rhea Belgrave, Shaunalee Govia, Shadi Cecily Stoute, Liana Hinds, Victoria Swift, Amaya Ellis, Raenah Campbell, Asha James, Chelcy Ralph, Karyn Forbes, Kedie Johnson, Cayla McFarlane, Maya Matouk, Maria-Frances Serrant, Sarah De Gannes, Lauryn Hutchinson, Tenesha Palmer, Klil Keshwar, Tori Paul, Jolie St. Louis, Brianna Austin.