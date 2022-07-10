Women Warriors ‘ready to work’ in Panama decider

With a World Cup playoff berth still at stake, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s footballers could be in for an eventful evening today against Panama when the two teams meet from 7 p.m, (T&T time) in their final Group B game, in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in Monterrey, Mexico.

Both sides are winless after two matches but a draw will be enough for the Panamanians to progress because of their superior goal difference.

The Women Warriors, without a goal so far after 6-0 and 4-0 defeats to Canada and Costa Rica, respectively, will need to win. But defender Victoria Swift, yesterday, said: “Us as a unit, we are excited and ready to work hard against Panama...All the players are on the same page going forward.”

Last year, the T&T women drew two friendly matches with the Panamanians when the Central Americans visited Trinidad. But to achieve a positive result this evening, T&T will have to put their best game of the tournament together.

Following the loss to Costa Rica on Friday, coach Kenwyne Jones expressed frustration with what he described as a “lack of desire between some players sometimes.”

Yesterday, however, in his pre-game press conference, Jones noted the inexperience of his team. “If you look at our squad, the average age is 23-years-old and we have a lot of players that are playing on this stage for the first time and with any team being so young, the fullness of their evolution is a three-year process,” he said.

“Unfortunately for us we’re trying to put that together for this tournament but...tomorrow afternoon we have a game on our hands, the last game for the group and we’re gonna put everything into it.”

In an effort to get a positive result, Jones also hinted at a change in the game plan. “The both teams have a lot to play for, the chance to get into those playoffs...so there might be some different tactical options happening,” he noted.

Jones would also like to see his players show what he believes is their true ability against Panama. “I do believe in all honesty it’s sort of a mental problem because some of the things that we can do naturally I haven’t seen us make the attempt yet, which in my view is a little disappointing because it’s something that I try to impress on the team...Hopefully that starts tomorrow (today).”

