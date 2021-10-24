Women Warriors tackle Panama again

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s footballers will be back in action today for the second match of a two-match series against their Panamanian counterparts.
The two teams meet at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva at 3.30 p.m. with the T&T women looking to better their performance from the first game in which they drew goalless against Panama, at the same venue last Thursday.
Having gotten a decent result in the first game, Lauryn Hutchinson said the team is focused on improving and making adjustments where necessary. The midfielder said “it was amazing” to be back with the T&T side and that she is encouraged by the confidence shown by her coaches and teammates.
“I have not played 90 minutes in six years. I have only played about 20 to 30 over the last three, four five (years) but it was a blessing to get back out there and to have my teammates and coaches trust me and to trust myself,” Hutchinson told TTFA Media.
Looking back at the first game, she surmised: “I think everyone was a little bit jittery just because we haven’t played in two years. But in general we were very excited. A lot of respect for Panama. They are a great team. They are playing under pro contracts and they have been training as a national team for two to three years, so the fact that we were able to come in and get a decent result in our first game was good.”
She continued, “Obviously we have a lot of things we want to improve on but as far as what we are planning on doing, we are very happy with starting where we are starting because we haven’t played together in two years. I think it is about being able to adjust from the first game,” adding, “We know what we did in the first game but how can we now take the things that the coaching staff have asked us to do and to immediately do it. That is what we have to do in qualifiers; we’re going to play one team and then adjust and get to the next team.”
The two-match series is the first outing under the supervision of interim head coach Kenwyne Jones.
T&T squad:
Kimika Forbes, Tenesha Palmer, Malaika Dedier, Collette Morgan, Rhea Belgrave, Naomie Guerra, Liana Hinds, Anya Decourcy, Karyn Forbes, Maylee Attin-Johnson, Lauryn Hutchinson, Maya Matouk, Aaliyah Prince, Dennecia Prince, Laurelle Theodore, Victoria Swift, Raenah Campbell, Kennya Cordner, Chelcy Ralph, Adrianna Arjoon, Janelle Mcgee, Jonelle Cato, Meyah Romeo.