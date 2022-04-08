Women Warriors take on Turks and Caicos

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team return to action today in 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship Qualifying, taking on Turks and Caicos Islands in Group F at the TCIFA National Academy in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, from 3.30 p.m.
Trinidad and Tobago are currently second in Group F with six points on a +3 goal difference behind Guyana on six points with a +11 goal difference. Only the group winners will move forward. T&T will look to kickstart an attack that has just four goals in their first two matches.
T&T Squad: Kimika Forbes, Chelsi Jadoo, Shani Nakhid-Schuster, Rhea Belgrave, Shaunalee Govia, Shadi Cecily Stoute, Liana Hinds, Victoria Swift, Amaya Ellis, Raenah Campbell, Asha James, Chelcy Ralph, Dennecia Prince, Karyn Forbes, Kedie Johnson, Cayla Mc Farlane, Maya Matouk, Maria-Frances Serrant, Sarah De Gannes, Lauryn Hutchinson, Tenesha Palmer, Klil Keshwar, Alliyah Trim.