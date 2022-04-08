Women Warriors take on Turks and Caicos

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team return to action today in 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship Qualifying, taking on Turks and Caicos Islands in Group F at the TCIFA National Academy in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, from 3.30 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago are currently second in Group F with six points on a +3 goal difference behind Guyana on six points with a +11 goal difference. Only the group winners will move forward. T&T will look to kickstart an attack that has just four goals in their first two matches.

T&T Squad: Kimika Forbes, Chelsi Jadoo, Shani Nakhid-Schuster, Rhea Belgrave, Shaunalee Govia, Shadi Cecily Stoute, Liana Hinds, Victoria Swift, Amaya Ellis, Raenah Campbell, Asha James, Chelcy Ralph, Dennecia Prince, Karyn Forbes, Kedie Johnson, Cayla Mc Farlane, Maya Matouk, Maria-Frances Serrant, Sarah De Gannes, Lauryn Hutchinson, Tenesha Palmer, Klil Keshwar, Alliyah Trim.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow has praised the efforts of the West Indies women in the recent ICC Women’s World Cup, saying the Caribbean ladies should return home with their heads held high after surpassing expectations to reach the semi-final.

Veteran West Indies seamer Kemar Roach struck near the close to further strengthen Surrey’s control of their County Championship clash with Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Clarke Road United will be conducting a cricket coaching programme starting tomorrow and are extending an invitation to children 7-17 to enrol.

Clarke Road United are hopeful the initiative will encourage and nurture the youth to participate in sporting activities and are asking parents to enrol their children in the coaching clinic, which will see sessions conducted from 9 a.m. to noon at Wilson Road ground in Penal.

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s Under-19 cricketers will be travelling to St Vincent and the Grenadines next week for a series of five T20 matches, from April 14-19, which will form part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming West Indies Women U-19 competition in July.

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) continues to move ahead with the Premiership T20 bowling off today featuring the 15 Premiership 2 teams.

While the eight top-flight Premiership 1 teams will begin their T20 campaign during the T20 Festival next month, the rest of the teams in second-tier competition will be divided into four groups—three groups with four teams each and one group with three teams—for a round robin competition, with the winners and runners up advancing to the semi-finals which will be played at the Festival.