Stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran has described the West Indies’ 4-1 victory over Australia in their T20I series as a wonderful achievement. He feels the win will do a lot for the confidence of the team as it continues its build-up to the T20 World Cup.
The Windies were victorious by 16 runs in the final match of the series on Friday night at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia. And while Pooran didn’t want to single out anyone for special praise, a couple of players did in fact stand out in the final match.
First there was Evin Lewis with his six-hitting exhibition. The left-hander slammed nine sixes in a belligerent 34-ball 79 to lead the hosts to their highest score of the series—199 for eight.
Then there was a game-changing moment in the field. Australia were going guns with Aaron Finch looking to take control of the chase half-way through their innings before Hayden Walsh Jr and Fabian Allen combined for the play of the night.
With Walsh on the ball, Finch struck one straight back over the bowler, but Allen was up to the task, running 30 yards from wide long-on to take a spectacular diving, one-handed catch to send back the Australian skipper for 34.
The “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle then bowled three overs for nine runs to stem the flow of boundaries as the Windies sealed the win, restricting the visitors for 183 for nine. Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell also played a part with the ball, grabbing three wickets each.
“It is a wonderful achievement not just (for) me but also for the team,” Pooran said after the win.
“They’ve worked really hard especially after losing that last series (against South Africa). We wanted to come here and play proper cricket. We actually wanted to win 5-0 but we’ll take 4-1 and we are thankful. It’s alright. We came out with a series victory and that has done a lot for our team,” he added.
Lewis agreed with his captain, noting that victory against Australia meant a lot to himself and his colleagues.
“It is always good to score runs and contribute to the victory,” he said.
“I’ve been working extremely hard from 2017 to now. Obviously, I want to keep scoring runs and cashing in at all times when I get the opportunity and I am just ready to push on to the next series and go again,” Lewis continued.
He said his own confidence and that of the team will be high after beating a team like Australia, but added that they don’t want to get ahead of themselves.
“It means a lot to me to be part of this series win. This is my first series against Australia, and they are a strong team and when you score runs against these kinds of teams you feel very good and happy and I am thankful for it,” he explained.
“It’s good for us so we have a lot of confidence going into the Pakistan series but at the same time, we don’t want to get overconfident. We want to keep executing and playing hard and smart cricket and hope we can win that series as well,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, Pooran was full of praise for the entire team for the way they bounced back from the 3-2 loss against South Africa in the previous series saying, “this series, we saw a different West Indies team.”
“I can’t single out anyone to be honest. There are so many leaders and T20 greats in our team and in every meeting, someone had positive things to say. Trevor Penney has worked so much on our fielding, and I am so happy for the guys. We saw Fabian Allen taking that catch that basically changed the game for us, so I am happy for the group,” said the stand-in skipper.
In terms of the team’s build-up for the World Cup, Pooran said the Windies could not underestimate the value of having a wrist-spinner in the line-up.
“Spin is very important, not only in our team because we know in T20 cricket leg-spinners are champs,” Pooran explained.
“With a leg-spinner in your team, you are also asking for wickets, and we know to restrict any team we need to get wickets. We are very happy for Hayden. He worked so hard on his bowling over the last couple of months and I am so happy that he’s winning games for us.”
Walsh was happy to play his role in the series win and said it was special for him to be able to perform in his first series back in West Indies colours.
“This is very special. I am just relieved that all the hard work is paying off right now.”
The leg-spinner grabbed 12 wickets in the series, and even when he was off the ball, he proved a valuable asset in the field.
“I’ve just been patient and trusting in God that he will give me the opportunity and when I get the opportunity, I really grabbed it and ran with it,” he added.
“The guys are really happy to win this 4-1. We’ve been a little down against South Africa, but the teamwork was really good coming into this series,” he said.
In terms of his fielding, Walsh said he will relinquish his crown as the best fielder in the team to Allen after his spectacular effort in the series finale.
“This series I’ll hand it to him (Allen) and take the second. But in the next series I am definitely going to be up there.”