CAMERON WONG was the only Trinidad and Tobago player to earn selection recently for two of the leading junior team tournaments on next year’s international tennis calendar.
The 12-year-old not only completely dominated the national under-14 trials, she also finished third in the under-16 trials in a photo-finish after three players won five of their six matches.
Aalisha Alexis and Keesa Lee Young, the national under-16 and 18 champion, respectively, also made the team for North/Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament early next year for the Junior Fed Cup.
Wong did not come close to dropping a set in the under-14 trials, but there was a photo for the next two places on the squad to compete in the North/Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tournament.
Three players ended with three victories from their five matches and second-favourite Zara Ghuran will be the reserve after finishing with the worst record of them.
She won six sets and lost five, but national under-12 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph won seven and lost four, to edge Jordane Dookie (six and four) for second.
Dookie stunned Ghuran 6-2, 6-2 and actually served for both sets before going down 7-5, 7-5 against Daniel-Joseph, who lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to Ghuran.
Kiera Youssef and Cristina Hills are not at the same level and were outclassed in four of their five matches. And the Tobagonian Hills won their clash 6-3, 6-4 to avoid the cellar position.
Wong, who should have been selected automatically, beat Ghuran 6-3, 6-3 in her most competitive match, and she also took out fellow 12-year-olds Daniel-Joseph 6-4, 6-1 and Dookie 6-0, 6-1.
Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman, Zachery Byng and Nathen Martin finished in their first three positions, respectively, to make the boys’ equivalent team, and the fourth-place James Hadden will be the reserve early in the year.
Kamran McIntosh-Ross will lead the Junior Davis Cup squad after winning the under-16 trials for the second straight year.
Runner-up Ethan Wong and Tobagonian Shae Millington will play alongside the American of local roots and Byng’s brother Sebastien will be the reserve.