Wong strikes gold

CAMERON WONG on Sunday became the second Trinidad and Tobago player in succession to win a singles title in a United States Tennis Association (USTA) event.
The Tranquillity Open semi-finalist won four matches over the weekend to capture the Level 6 Under-14 trophy in the Kroc Center Junior Open in South Carolina.
Wong followed in the footsteps of compatriot Jordane Dookie, who won a Level 6 USTA Under-14 title in July after reaching the final in her first outing in this league a couple weeks before.
Wong, who was in Florida at the time but skipped those tournaments in favour of training, defeated Shreya Amirichetty in a battle of unseeded players 6-3, 7-5 for the title.
After not allowing her first opponent a single game to book her place in the quarter-finals, the Under-18 runner-up of this year’s Catch National Junior Championships crushed No. 3 seed Grace Qin 6-1, 6-0. However, Wong was then forced to go right down to the wire to upset second seed Ellie Dukowicz 5-7, 6-4, 10/8 in the semi-finals.
Last year’s “Tranquil” doubles champion had been training in neighbouring North Carolina over the last couple weeks to participate in the COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Masters this weekend in Mexico.
Wong and Dookie have qualified for this prestigious tournament as they are ranked third and fourth, respectively, in COTECC. The two had combined to capture the “second draw” doubles title in JITIC — the leading junior tournament in COTECC — in June in Guatemala.
Dookie, who recently returned from a very successful two-month stint overseas, also had an impressive final “prep” for the Masters.
The East Zone Division A runner-up Classified runner-up defeated two respected male players before losing to the top-ranked eventual champ Nabeel Mohammed in the semi-finals of the first tournament in the country in five months, just over a week ago.