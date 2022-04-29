Wong vs Chautilal in ‘East’ semis

CAMERON WONG and Farah Chautilal will square off in an intriguing battle for a place in the women’s Division A final of the East Classified Tennis Tournament today at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.
Wong is the top seed, but she has only played two competitive matches for the season and was stunned by Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph for the 18 & under title in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament two weeks ago. National and Tranquillity Open over-35 champ Chautilal is attempting to win her second title in a row after she lifted the trophy in the Duke’s Academy Tournament a month ago,
The southerner overwhelmed Jade Ali 6-0, 6-2 in the first round last Sunday, but will find it very tough to go all the way with Jordane Dookie in the draw.
The second seed, who turned 15 year old last Sunday, was the most successful player of last season and went on to became the first tennis player to ever capture a Junior Player of the Year title in the First Citizens Sports Awards last month.
Dookie hardly put a foot wrong after being stunned by Brianna Harricharan in the 14 & under semis in the Catch National Junior Championships just over a year ago.
Harricharan hoping to
produce miracle again
Harricharan will be hoping to produce a miracle again when they square off in today’s first semi at 9 a.m.
The country’s leading 14 & under player has been improving and she lost to Chautilal in the “Duke’s” final after prevailing when they met in the round-robin stage.
Harricharan defeated Catherine Campbell, a champion junior of the late 1990s, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 in the first round on Wednesday night.
Today’s schedule will also include the last of the men’s quarterfinals, between third-seeded 2019 champ Richard Chung and eight-seeded teenager Jamaal Alexis.
The winner will tackle 16-year-old Luca Shamsi tomorrow, while No. 2 seed Keshan Moonasar will meet last year’s Junior Player of the Year Kale Dalla Costa for the other place in the title match. There is also Division B and C singles and doubles action in the three-weekend tournament, which served off last week Friday.
First serve today is 9 a.m.