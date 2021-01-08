Wong vs Dookie again

JORDANE DOOKIE and Cameron Wong will meet for the third time in the last three months when the 2020 Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continues today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.
The country’s leading clay-court tournament resumed yesterday after being halted middle of March because of Covid-19.
Dookie stunned title favourite Wong 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals and went on to capture the title in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in November. However, the 2019 Catch National U-14 champ gained revenge in straight sets when they squared off in the final of the RBC Junior Tournament before Christmas.
The third-seeded Wong whipped Shauna Valentine 6-2, 6-2 in the first round a few hours before the March 15 shutdown, a day after combining with Carlista Mohammed to capture the women’s doubles crown. And after two marathon sets, Dookie rolled in the third to defeat arch-rival Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 and book her place in the last eight.
Six of today’s eight quarter-finalists are juniors and Osenyonye Nwokolo was still one when she reached the final four in ‘19. The No. 2 seed had a very tough draw, but got past ’19 national U-18 champ Keesa Lee Young 7-5, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Maria Honore.
Aalisha Alexis will meet Ella Carrington for the first time since getting the better when they squared off in the semi-finals of the ’19 National Championships. And the other quarter-final will see Zara Ghuran against 30-year-old defending champ Mohammed, who won the mixed doubles title with Nabeel Mohammed and is attempting to complete a Triple Crown.
Alexis did not allow Alyssa Pascall a single game, while Honore and “Lease” runner-up Ghuran surrendered three each against “RBC” U-14 champ Christina Hills and Kryshelle Cudjoe, respectively. Carrington, who reached the doubles final alongside Ghuran, defeated Catherine Campbell-Frost -- a former top junior in the late 1990s -- 6-1, 6-4 in the other first-round encounter.
The first five of the seven first-round men’s matches which could not be completed because of rain on March 15 were listed to begin yesterday’s programme. But only two were actually played after Tyler Hart and Jamal Alexis defaulted to Nathan Valdez and Joshua Boyce, respectively, because of injury, and Sanjay Persad did not show to face “Lease” and “RBC” U-16 champ Tim Pasea.
Kino Francis, winner of the Chetwynd Club tourney in November, was a 6-0, 6-2 winner over junior Beckham Sylvester, while Davis Cup player Dexter Mahase finished off U-16 player Saqiv Williams 6-2, 6-1. Ronald Robinson was a 7-5, 6-3 winner over Adisa Idemudia right after on the same court and Luca Shamsi completed the “round of 16” list by overwhelming U-14 player Zachery Byng 6-0, 6-0.
Shamsi, 15, is expected to take out No. 7 seed Dunstan De Noon at 9 a.m. today, when Mahase, who won the doubles title with the assistance of Richard Chung, will be favoured to get past No. 3 seed Keshan Moonasar. Top seed Nabeel Mohammed will face Liu Chin for a place in this afternoon’s quarters, while second-seeded defending champ Akiel Duke will oppose Boyce and No. 4 seed Chung will be up against Francis. The semi-finals take place tomorrow and the champions will be crowned the day after.