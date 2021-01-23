Wood’s waiting game

TOP TTO judo player Gabriella Wood is enduring the current Covid-19 lockdowns in the UK and hoping to keep on pace over the next five months to seal her Tokyo2020 Olympic spot.
Currently the occupant of the Continental quota spot for the Pan American region, the world 67th ranked judoka in the 78 and over kg category has her eyes focused on a series of competitions leading up to the July 23-August 8 Japan Games to ensure she has enough points to maintain her place.
With the new strain of the novel coronavirus provoking authorities to set new travel restrictions in the UK, the Scotland-based athlete will hope for an ease in those health regulations to fly to Israel from February 18-20 for the Tel Aviv Grand Slam.
It is the first of five crucial competitions among several the International Judo Federation (IJF) has added to the global schedule to ensure judo players the opportunity to gain points towards Olympic qualification.
Then Wood, the University of Stirling student specialising in sports studies, will have the March 13-14 Pan American Open in Lima, Peru, and the April 16-18 Pan American Open in Cordoba, Argentina, as her next assignments.
She returns closer to home for the May 8-9 Paris Grand Slam before capping the Olympic qualification period off with the June 6-13 IJF World Championships Seniors scheduled for Budapest, Hungary.
“Right now it is a waiting game with the lockdown. You can’t really leave the country to attend anything quite yet. As it stands I sit in the continental quota qualification spot which would mean going to the Olympics,” the 23-year-old Wood explained. “My job right now is to maintain that spot. So as many events that I can go to as soon as our lockdown is over, I will go to. But my chances of actually qualifying are pretty good. I think we will make it there quite easily.”
Honing her skills
Wood is honing her skills at Judo Club Esprit, which fortunately is both close to her residence in Scotland and also nearby to her coach Lee Calder, head coach at Esprit and national lead development coach, cadet and junior squad at the Irish Judo Association.
“I have been quite lucky to be able to move and live just a few minutes away from my coach and my training partners as well as my club. It makes thing easier. It is easier to get to training,” Wood said, adding that luckily her heavyweight training partners are Calder’s children, Cailin (current British senior champion), Reece (a 2017 European bronze medallist) and Kelsey,
‘Focusing on
competition training’
“Right now I am focusing on competition training, so a lot of grip fighting, a lot of throwing, a lot of just practising technique over and over so that it becomes habit and as well focusing on weights (strength) and conditioning so that I’ll be in top form for when we do eventually get to start back travelling again...I have been really quite lucky to have another group of heavyweight players to play with because it is really difficult to get heavyweight players to train with.”
Wood, the first woman from the English-speaking Caribbean to attain a world ranking back in 2018, is battling a combination of challenging factors, including cold weather, tertiary studies and demanding and strenuous training.
“I think as with all things it definitely has its ups and downs. There are some days where it is really, really cold,” Wood told the Sunday Express while being interviewed during a study break at 1:30 a.m. Scotland time.
“Right now my toes are frozen. It is really hard to push through but you have to. A lot of the times it is pretty good for me. I have a pretty strong support system, great coach, great training partners, great friends. It all keeps me in check.”