Wood wants Coach Calder at Worlds

TOP NATIONAL judoka Gabriella Wood is seeking to raise TT$15,000 to ensure her coach accompanies her to the June 6-13 International Judo Federation (IJF) World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The ‘Worlds’ will be the final event in the qualification calendar for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. And with the 23-year-old aiming to solidify her Pan American Continental quota spot, having her Scottish coach Lee Calder at her side at this assignment is immensely significant.
“It is so crucial to have my coach there,” Wood, based at the University of Stirling in Scotland, stressed. “It is not just having him mat-side, which is incredibly important, because he will be there to tell me if I am making a mistake or if I should be doing something different, and just that little bit of information could be the difference between me winning the match or me losing the match... But it is also the mental aspect of things. There is also the training that goes in before the actual competition.”
Wood added that Coach Calder will also be in charge of the administrative side of the competition, ensuring her name is spelt correctly, she is entered in the right weight category (Plus 78 kg) and drawn in the correct pool.
A group called Friends of Judo TT, whose directors include her father Brian Wood and 2016 Olympic judoka Christopher George, is providing financial support to the sports studies major.
Currently listed at number 71 on the Olympic and World Rankings, next month’s competition will be Wood’s opportunity to cement this position and book her ticket to Tokyo.
“However, due to financial constraints, she will be attending this very important tournament on her own. However, you can help make it possible for her coach to accompany her by donating to her journey,” a release from the group stated.
Wood said she had a very solid camp leading into Budapest
“We focused a lot on technical aspects of things, so looking at my different gripping patterns, my throwing strategies, my fighting strategies, looking at different situations that I can end up in based on who I could possibly be fighting,” Wood explained.
With the IJF Worlds falling just one rung under the level of Olympics, Wood will be looking to fine-tune her skills against competition she may meet in Japan.
“It is a really good show of what people will bring to the Olympics Games, what sort of tactics they are looking at using, what sort of techniques they may want to use, so it is a good gauge for that as well,” Wood assessed.
Wood hopes to be travelling with Calder to Hungary on June 3 for the event that will bring the curtain down on the IJF’s qualification calendar for the Tokyo Games.
Japan will be the culmination of an Olympic dream
“The COVID-19 in Japan I know is a bit high right now. I do however have the confidence that the Japanese Government will be able to keep the security of the Olympic bubble and keep all the Olympic athletes safe,” Wood said. “I am really excited about the Games coming off. This has been five years in the making, a lot of sacrifices have led to this point, so I am really excited to be able to go.”
Donations to Wood’s journey can be made at any branch of First Citizens: Gabriella M. Wood account #2355350.