Cunupia FC bounced back from their 2-1 loss against Police FC last week with an easy 2-0 victory over Moruga FC in the first match of the Ascension Football League double-header at Arima Velodrome yesterday.
Skipper Kevon Woodley, who was named Man-of-the-Match, scored both items for Cunupia as they moved level on points with Police FC with nine points with an identical goal difference.
Ahead of them are Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, who lead the pack on ten points.
Yesterday, Moruga started off positively with Reyon King Alleyne forcing Kadeem Graham into action with a good long-range shot aimed at the top corner.
But it was Cunupia that broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with Dominic Douglas collecting a throw-in and putting in a low cross to Woodley who found himself alone in the front of goal.
The Cunupia skipper buried his right-footed shot into the top corner beyond the Kerdeem Duncan in goal to give his team the lead heading into the half-time break.
Cunupia doubled their advantage nine minutes into the second period from the penalty spot and it was Woodley who stepped up to convert the spot kick, hitting the ball low to the left with Duncan getting to it but unable to keep it out.
AC Port of Spain were due to take on Defence Force in the second game at the Velodrome last night.
On Sunday, Deportivo Point Fortin got their first win of the tournament at the Police Barracks in St James, beating Central FC 2-0 with goals coming from Nathaniel Garcia and Luke Phillip.
Deportivo, who lost their opening game 3-0 against Police FC, had back-to-back draws against AC Port of Spain (2-2) and Defence Force (1-1) before notching a win in the only match scheduled for Easter Sunday.
Garcia opened the scoring for the Point Fortin team in the eighth minute as Luke Phillip’s cross into the box was cleared by the defender at the far post but only as far as Garcia, who ran right down the middle and unleashed a right-footed bullet that was low and just out of reach of the diving Kolapo Katibi in goal for Central FC.
A couple of minutes later, Central had a chance through Keasean St Rose but keeper Marvin Phillip was up to the task, keeping out the long-range effort. Keegan Faria also tried a shot from distance in the 15th minute but that didn’t trouble the experienced Phillip.
At the other end, Finice Thompson got a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Akinola Gregory just outside the penalty area and Garcia stepped up to take the resulting free kick which was well read by Katibi who made an easy save.
Deportivo continued to press deep into the Central FC half, with Isaiah Hudson trying his luck from distance but his effort sailed high over the bar as Deportivo took their 1-0 lead into the half-time break.
Deportivo got their second goal in the 71st minute with Luke Phillip collecting a cross and putting his shot past Katibi to give the Point Fortin team a 2-0 advantage.
The margin of victory could have been a lot wider had Deportivo made good on all of their chances but Garcia said they were still pleased with the win and will be eying another three points when they face leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in their next match.
“Very important win seeing as how we were a bit low on the table,” Garcia said after the victory.
“Getting these three points in my first game, it is an honour. Marvin (Phillip) is playing a big part in the team. He is the anchor man now. We have a good all-round team with youth and seniority. So, this was a great win for us and it will kick us forward to the next game against Rangers on a high and we will be going for another three points,” he added.
Meanwhile, Central FC coach Ross Russell said it wasn’t the type of performance he would have wanted from his team but appreciated the fight shown by his young squad.
“I think the performance was down and the energy level wasn’t there but I think the guys still fought. It is a work in progress and we have to start a lot better,” said Russell.
It was the second loss of the season for Central who now sit second from last on the ten-team standings on two points from four matches.
Deportivo PF are now up to fifth on the table with five points from four games while Rangers lead the pack with ten points.
Ascension League results:
Yesterday
Moruga FC 0 vs Cunupia FC 2
(Kevon Woodley 39th, 54th, pen.)
Sunday
Deportivo Point Fortin 2
(Nathaniel Garcia 8th,
Luke Phillip 71st) vs Central FC 0