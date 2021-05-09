Woodley records brace against Paraguay

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s beach soccer team continues to show improvement during a series of warm-up matches against their world-class Paraguay counterparts.
On Saturday night in Asuncion, the Paraguayans won the third in a series of six warm-up matches by a 7-4 margin, following previous victories over the T&T men by 5-2 and 7-2 scorelines.
T&T was able to give a better offensive showing with Kevon “Showtime” Woodley notching a double, while both Shane Hospedales and Douglas Mc Dougal netted a goal apiece.
The teams meet again today, tomorrow and Thursday.
T&T men’s beach soccer team are currently in Paraguay for a two-week residential training camp ahead of the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships in Costa Rica, from May 17-21, while the Paraguayans are preparing for the South American Championships, in which they hope to qualify for the Beach Soccer World Cup for a fifth consecutive time.