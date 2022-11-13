Woods, Eastmond win in C’bean Track Cycling

Tariq Woods

KILO KING: Tariq Woods

Tariq Woods won gold in the men’s one kilo time-trial on the final night of racing at the Caribbean Track Cycling Championships, at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, yesterday.

The T&T cyclist clocked one minute, 06.153 seconds over the four-lap event to take the gold medal with Rolondo Mendez second in the event in 1:06.783 while Jamaica’s Reid Malik copped the bronze medal in 1:06.917. T&T’s Enrique de Comarmond was fourth in 1:08.184 seconds.

Men’s sprint champion Kwesi Browne was second to Barbados’ Jamol Eastmond in the men’s elimination final while De Comarmond clinched bronze in the event as Trepte and Woods placed fourth and fifth, respectively. Fourteen riders competed in the elimination race.

The team of Woods and Comarmond just missed out on a podium finish in the madison, finishing the 120-lap race in fourth place with 25 points. Cuba won the race with Barbados taking silver and Jamaica clinching bronze.

Meanwhile, T&T’s Phoeby Sandy had to settle for silver in the women’s sprint after being beaten in consecutive rides by Jamaica’s Dahlia Palmer.

Suriname’s Tachana Dalger took the bronze medal in the event, beating T&T’s Adrianna Seyjagat in consecutive rides in the third place race late yesterday.

On Saturday night, Sandy placed fourth in the elite women’s keirin final, coming in behind Palmer who won gold, Dalger, who won silver, with Claudia Baro securing bronze.

The men’s omium was also completed on Saturday night with Trepte coming in fourth in the 25km points race. Trepte was also fourth overall in the event. Cuba’s Leandro Marcos won gold in the event while Barbados’ Edwin Sutherland bagged silver and Cuba’s Gian Carlos Hernandez copped bronze.

Meanwhile, Devante Laurence dominated the junior men’s scratch race, clinching the gold medal by lapping his opponents in his final sprint to the finish line in the 40-lap event.

Samuel Maloney, who defeated Laurence in the junior sprint final on Saturday night, took silver yesterday while Jarel Mohammed claimed the bronze medal.

INTO FINAL 4

INTO FINAL 4

‘An excellent performance in a tricky chase.’

That is how Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge described his team’s easy seven-wicket victory over the Windward Island Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.

The win saw the defending CG United Super50 champions top Zone A with four wins in six games and it also knocked the Volcanoes out of the tournament.

Dookie competes in ITF tourney in Jamaica

JORDANE DOOKIE will be flying the Trinidad and Tobago flag solo in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament this week in Jamaica.

It was supposed to be a five-member contingent in the 18 & under Grade V tournament, but all four boys — B’Jorn Hall, Kale Dalla Costa and Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery — withdrew.

Agard sets age-group record at Short Course Open Swim Champs

Alejandro Agard broke the 11-12 100m individual medley record on the final day of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Short Course (25m course) Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Agard was 11th overall in the preliminaries. Nikoli Blackman topped the prelims in 58.34 seconds to secure a lane in the final which was due to be contested in the final session last night.

Kings of white-ball format

Kings of white-ball format

Ben Stokes starred in a final once again as England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG, yesterday.

Jos Buttler’s side added the T20 trophy to the 50-over silverware they had lifted in dramatic style at Lord’s in 2019 and are now the first men’s team to hold both titles simultaneously.