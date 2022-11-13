Woods, Eastmond win in C’bean Track Cycling

Tariq Woods won gold in the men’s one kilo time-trial on the final night of racing at the Caribbean Track Cycling Championships, at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, yesterday.
The T&T cyclist clocked one minute, 06.153 seconds over the four-lap event to take the gold medal with Rolondo Mendez second in the event in 1:06.783 while Jamaica’s Reid Malik copped the bronze medal in 1:06.917. T&T’s Enrique de Comarmond was fourth in 1:08.184 seconds.
Men’s sprint champion Kwesi Browne was second to Barbados’ Jamol Eastmond in the men’s elimination final while De Comarmond clinched bronze in the event as Trepte and Woods placed fourth and fifth, respectively. Fourteen riders competed in the elimination race.
The team of Woods and Comarmond just missed out on a podium finish in the madison, finishing the 120-lap race in fourth place with 25 points. Cuba won the race with Barbados taking silver and Jamaica clinching bronze.
Meanwhile, T&T’s Phoeby Sandy had to settle for silver in the women’s sprint after being beaten in consecutive rides by Jamaica’s Dahlia Palmer.
Suriname’s Tachana Dalger took the bronze medal in the event, beating T&T’s Adrianna Seyjagat in consecutive rides in the third place race late yesterday.
On Saturday night, Sandy placed fourth in the elite women’s keirin final, coming in behind Palmer who won gold, Dalger, who won silver, with Claudia Baro securing bronze.
The men’s omium was also completed on Saturday night with Trepte coming in fourth in the 25km points race. Trepte was also fourth overall in the event. Cuba’s Leandro Marcos won gold in the event while Barbados’ Edwin Sutherland bagged silver and Cuba’s Gian Carlos Hernandez copped bronze.
Meanwhile, Devante Laurence dominated the junior men’s scratch race, clinching the gold medal by lapping his opponents in his final sprint to the finish line in the 40-lap event.
Samuel Maloney, who defeated Laurence in the junior sprint final on Saturday night, took silver yesterday while Jarel Mohammed claimed the bronze medal.