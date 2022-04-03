Woods: Game-time decision on playing Masters

Tiger Woods says it will be a “game-time decision” on whether he competes in the 86th Masters, which is scheduled to begin Thursday.
Woods, 46, gave the update in a tweet yesterday, writing that he would be returning to Augusta National Golf Club “to continue my preparation and practice.”
Woods also congratulated Anna Davis, the teenager who won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday. He arrived at the tournament practice area yesterday around 3.20 p.m. ET. He hit nearly a full bag of balls, starting with wedges and irons before using his driver. He hit seven drives, with most of them going between 280 and 310 yards. Woods left the practice area about 20 minutes later with his caddie, Joe LaCava, and associate Rob McNamara, apparently to continue practicing on the course.
The five-time Masters champion has not played in more than a year. He last competed in the final round of the 2020 Masters, which was played in November that year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Woods captured his first Masters victory 25 years ago, on April 13, 1997, when he won by a record 12 shots while shooting a tournament-record 18-under-par 270 over four rounds.
The Masters does not have a firm deadline to commit to or withdraw from the tournament, giving Woods until his Thursday tee time to make a final decision. Woods is scheduled among the Masters’ pre-tournament news conferences for 11 a.m. ET tomorrow.
It wouldn’t be the first time that Woods has returned to professional golf at Augusta National after a long layoff. After enduring multiple knee and back surgeries, Woods won the 2019 Masters for his first major championship in 11 years.
Woods’ five Masters victories rank second in history; Jack Nicklaus won the green jacket six times between 1963 and 1986. Woods’ 15 major championships also rank second to Nicklaus’ 18.
Playing at Augusta National is considered one of the most difficult walks in professional golf because of its length, hills and slopes. There is inclement weather in the forecast for Augusta tomorrow and Wednesday, so Woods and other players will likely try to get in their practice rounds today.