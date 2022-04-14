Woods, Mickelson put names in for US Open

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson put their names into contention for the US Open Championship, multiple outlets reported yesterday.

That doesn’t mean that either, or both, are confirmed to participate in the tournament, scheduled for The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, from June 16-19. Wednesday night was the deadline to reserve their spots should they choose to play.

Woods played in his first tournament in more than a year last weekend at the Masters, finishing 47th, as he works his way back from injuries sustained in a devastating single-car crash in February 2021. He has committed to playing at The Open at St Andrews in July, but not in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, or the US Open.

Mickelson hasn’t played on the tour since January after controversial comments he made about a planned Saudi Arabia-backed golf league and his criticisms of the PGA Tour went public.

They were among the 9,265 golfers to enter the tournament. Woods and Mickelson are among 48 players—including 12 past US Open champions—who are exempt and have an automatic entry. Thousands of other entrants will try to qualify through local tournaments.

Jon Rahm of Spain won the US Open last year at Torrey Pines Golf Course near San Diego.

Woods has won the US Open three times—2000, 2002 and 2008. It is the only major that Mickelson hasn’t won, though he is a six-time runner-up.

Mickelson, 51, won the PGA Championship last summer to earn a five-year US Open exemption.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe hopes the sister isle will host more international matches after the successful hosting of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifier last Tuesday.

The 7,000-capacity Dwight Yorke Stadium was close to full capacity for the game between Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s football team and Guyana.

Dookie ousted in two ITF quarters

JORDANE DOOKIE came within two points to reaching the semi-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Guadeloupe yesterday.

After winning the first set 6-3, the Trinidad and Tobago player was deadlocked at five-all with fourth-seeded Kelly Norkor Dowuona in the second-set tiebreak of their 18 and under quarter-final encounter.

South East, Central in Under-17 final

South East will meet Central in the final of the Price Club Supermarket sponsored Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-17 Inter-Zone tournament following close victories in their respective semi-finals yesterday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, South East sneaked into the final with a nail-biting one-wicket victory over East at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, while Central overcame North by eight runs in the second semi at the same venue yesterday.

Grand Prix pedals off tonight

MINISTER OF SPORT and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe will open the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) Easter Grand Prix that gets proceedings underway from 5 p.m at the Arima Velodrome.

After the playing of the national anthem, there will be an opening prayer then participating cyclists will do a “Ride Pass”. TTCF president Rowena Williams will deliver a welcome address just prior to the Minister’s address.

T&T pairs drawn against Canada in qualifying

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago pairs have been drawn in the same group as regional powerhouses Canada for the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifying tournament for the Beach Volleyball World Championship.

The qualifying tournament will take place tomorrow and Sunday in Punta Cana and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and the top two teams from each competition will qualify for the “Worlds” in Italy, from June 7.

