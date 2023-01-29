Woods, Samaroo show form in Track Challenge

Tariq Woods showed early season form when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hosted the first event in its Track Challenge series Saturday, at the National Cycling Centre.
With performances in the Track Challenge counting towards selection for upcoming regional competitions, Woods began making his case with four wins. The Evolution Cycling Academy rider first won the three-kilometre individual pursuit in three minutes, 41 seconds from Sheldon Ramjit of Hummingbirds International (3:46.81) and Liam Trepte of Raiders Cycle and Multisport (3:56.81).
Woods set the pace in the 10km tempo race to win with 20 points from Adam Francis of The Braves (seven) and Raiders’ Adam Alexander (six). The Evolution rider then tackled the 30-lap points race and won again, accumulating 51 points to beat Adam Alexander (41) and Trepte (15).
And following his long distance exploits, Woods turned on the speed to beat Kyle Caraby of Arima Wheelers and Zion Pulido of Rigtech Sonics in that order in the keirin.
In the other Elite Men’s event, Arima Wheelers’ Caraby won the sprint. Caraby was the fastest qualifier in the flying 200m in 11.36 seconds and he continued to be the fastest in the final, beating Pulido and Devante Laurence to the line.
Phoebe Sandy of Madonna Wheelers won the Elite Women’s sprint and also the keirin, where she beat Tachana Dalger of Suriname and Makaira Wallace of the Just Living Daily Cycling Academy.
Among the Junior Men, Syndel Samaroo of the JLD Academy had a productive afternoon, winning all three events on offer. Samaroo took the 30-lap tempo race from Adam Francis and Adam Alexander. Then, the JLD cyclist won the sprint from Jarel Mohammed of Team DPS and Raul Garcia of Madonna. Finally, Samaroo beat Mohammed and Danell James to the line in the keirin.
Among the Juvenile Men, Jelani Nedd of Arima Wheelers won both the eight-lap scratch race and the eight-lap tempo event.