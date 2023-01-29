Woods, Samaroo show form in Track Challenge

Tariq Woods showed early season form when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hosted the first event in its Track Challenge series Saturday, at the National Cycling Centre.

With performances in the Track Challenge counting towards selection for upcoming regional competitions, Woods began making his case with four wins. The Evolution Cycling Academy rider first won the three-kilometre individual pursuit in three minutes, 41 seconds from Sheldon Ramjit of Hummingbirds International (3:46.81) and Liam Trepte of Raiders Cycle and Multisport (3:56.81).

Woods set the pace in the 10km tempo race to win with 20 points from Adam Francis of The Braves (seven) and Raiders’ Adam Alexander (six). The Evolution rider then tackled the 30-lap points race and won again, accumulating 51 points to beat Adam Alexander (41) and Trepte (15).

And following his long distance exploits, Woods turned on the speed to beat Kyle Caraby of Arima Wheelers and Zion Pulido of Rigtech Sonics in that order in the keirin.

In the other Elite Men’s event, Arima Wheelers’ Caraby won the sprint. Caraby was the fastest qualifier in the flying 200m in 11.36 seconds and he continued to be the fastest in the final, beating Pulido and Devante Laurence to the line.

Phoebe Sandy of Madonna Wheelers won the Elite Women’s sprint and also the keirin, where she beat Tachana Dalger of Suriname and Makaira Wallace of the Just Living Daily Cycling Academy.

Among the Junior Men, Syndel Samaroo of the JLD Academy had a productive afternoon, winning all three events on offer. Samaroo took the 30-lap tempo race from Adam Francis and Adam Alexander. Then, the JLD cyclist won the sprint from Jarel Mohammed of Team DPS and Raul Garcia of Madonna. Finally, Samaroo beat Mohammed and Danell James to the line in the keirin.

Among the Juvenile Men, Jelani Nedd of Arima Wheelers won both the eight-lap scratch race and the eight-lap tempo event.

Pollard, Fletcher fifties fire MI Emirates to emphatic win

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and past international teammate, Andre Fletcher, struck contrasting half-centuries to propel MI Emirates to a 157-run crushing of leaders Desert Vipers in the International League T20, yesterday.

Sent in at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Emirates cruised to an imposing 241-3 from their 20 overs with Pollard lashing a swift 19-ball unbeaten 50 and Fletcher carving out a controlled 50 (39 balls) at the top of the order.

ST LUCIAN runner Jason Sayers fought off cramps over the final five miles of the contest to claim the men’s title when the 41st edition of Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) concluded yesterday.

Sayers crossed the line in two hours, 44 minutes and one second to lift the crown. Second was Christopher Mitchell while Guayna’s Kelvin Johnson — seeking back-to-back victories — secured third in 2:58.19.

India held its nerve with the balls running out to level its three-match T20 series against the Black Caps at 1-1 with a six-wicket victory yesterday.

New Zealand failed to reach triple figures, managing only 99-8 after winning the toss and opting to bat first in the second Twenty20 game. India scored 101-4 in 19.5 overs in reply.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was his team’s top scorer with 19 not out from 23 deliveries. Medium quick Arshdeep Singh claimed 2-7 and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 1-4, both from two overs, while Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav each returned 1-17 in four overs to help contain New Zealand.

THE Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFFOTT) is turning its attention to community football.

According to a VFFOTT release, the veterans body’s members decided unanimously at their in-person meeting Saturday to immediately focus their attention on, “facilitating all community football leagues to ensure the return of football in communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago at the earliest opportunity.”

JOELISA COOPER kept Fire burning bright in the Premiership Division when the COURTS All Sectors Netball League continued in Tacarigua on Saturday.

Cooper, a dominant force, so far this season, for defending champions Fire, made 58 of her 65 attempts at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, as the firewomen heated up Police 69-27 for their third straight win.