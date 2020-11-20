AARON WOOLFORD is expected to advance to the men’s singles final when the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament resumes today at the club’s premises on Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

After scoring a comfortable 6-2, 6-0 victory over former national volleyball player Vaughn Martin in last week Sunday’s quarterfinals, the No. 2 seed will oppose Mukesh Ramsingh in today’s first semi-final. The other semi-final will be played tomorrow afternoon as one of the four quarters is still outstanding.

Top seed and overwhelming title favourite Kino Francis will tackle Darren Alexander today, and the winner will oppose Kendon Cornwall tomorrow for the other place in the title match.

Cornwall was a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) winner over No. 4 seed Kevon Baptiste in last Sunday’s quarters, while Ramsingh booked his place in the last four by whipping Kerrie Ackie 6-2, 6-3.

In addition to the singles matches, the women’s and mixed doubles draw will continue over the weekend and the finals are expected to take place next weekend. First serve today is 2 p.m.

