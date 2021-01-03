WORK STILL TO DO

Joseph Roberts wants to stay in the saddle as the next president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF). And he feels plans are already in place to take the organisation forward.
The TTCF’s next election of officers is due on January 30. And Roberts, who in 2020 finished off a term that was begun by Robert Farrier and then taken up by Larry Romany before both men quit, feels the administration has made some progress since then. “While there were challenges, there were still opportunities,” Roberts began.
“I think given the short space of time...we were able to have some level of innovation through virtual cycling (E sport) and we were also able to get our Olympic sprinters out to Switzerland (to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics). Supported by SporTT we were able to reduce dome of our financial debt. We did re-purposing of some of the funds to take care of some of our debt. It’s been reduced by some $250,000,” he added.
Roberts also reported that the 2018-19 audited accounts had been completed and that, “we have started a coaching programme for Level 1 coaches—an online certification programme for new and uncertified coaches.” That programme which started in the week before Christmas will end in January.
Those successes aside, though, the TTCF has had to deal with some difficult situations in 2020, the major one being the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Federation’s calendar of events was decimated with only the Elite and Juniors section of the National Track Championships coming off. There was no road racing at all, while youth development programmes never got going.
The TTCF also had to deal with the abrupt departure of national track coach/technical director Erin Hartwell under whose guidance Trinidad and Tobago developed a sprint team that won a number of medals in regional games, broke records and was in contention for an Olympic spot for the majority of the qualifying period.
Roberts disputed that American Hartwell’s departure as acrimonious, and contended that the recent success of Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Njisane Phillip, Kerron Bramble, was the result of a three-year planning process by the Federation.
However, he said of the departed coach: “Erin was part of the journey (to the Olympics) and did perform exceptionally... He brought a level of professionalism to the team. Coaches have their reasons for leaving or staying and we were able to transition and ensure that we had a programme that would have ensured that our athletes pursued that journey.”
The TTCF still has not got a replacement for Hartwell, but Roberts insisted: “Notwithstanding that we were still able to ensure the athletes are in the best place possible to perform.”
Tokyo Olympics-bound sprinters Paul and Bramble are currently training at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland. And Roberts also viewed female road cyclist Teniel Campbell landing a contract with an Australian pro team as a positive for her Olympic preparation.
There was also a dispute between the TTCF and Phillip and Bramble over the ownership of wheels purchased through the Sport and Culture Fund, Office of the Prime Minister.
Of that situation, Roberts said: “It is a legal matter but hasn’t reached the court as yet... We are still hopeful that the matter could be dealt with amicably for all parties. At the end of the day, the TTCF has a responsibility which we must hold (to protect the Federation’s assets).”
T&T cycling also lost a gold and silver Pan American Games medals in the team sprint and individual sprint respectively because of the disqualification of Phillip who was found to have a prohibited substance in his system at the competition in Peru. “It’s unfortunate, but I’m one who looks at the positives,” Roberts said of that situation.
And the current TTCF president is focusing on what he described as the four pillars upon which the Federation must build—organisation effectiveness and governance, financial sustainability, the promotion of recreational cycling, and elite and development cycling.
On the matter of governance, Roberts noted: “One of the key areas when we look inwards is creating a stronger TTCF secretariat/administration. What we have is volunteers. Volunteers are good but there needs to be a mix of volunteers supported by professionals who do pro bono-type work and having someone there who is overseeing the thing on a full-time basis.”
Roberts will hope to be personally involved after January 30 to see this transformation become a reality.