Work to do

“There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome. However, the current climate and team environment has been non-conducive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion....
“With much sadness but without regret, I realise that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently.”
My eyebrows raised high when I first read those statements from Deandra Dottin’s retirement letter to Cricket West Indies.
They seemed a clear indictment of the team management. Publicly, however, there has been no reaction to those specific Dottin statements. However, one cannot imagine that questions have not been asked of head coach Courtney Walsh and his staff by president Ricky Skerrit and director of cricket Jimmy Adams.
Without proper context being provided, the written word can be interpreted in many different ways.
On the face of it then, Dottin’s words raised troubling questions about what has been taking place in the dressing room of the WI women; and they demanded some kind of internal investigation by those in authority.
I have no idea whether such a probe was done.
But the consequences of Dottin’s decision to withold her services from the women’s team will immediately become evident when new captain Hayley Matthews’ side takes on New Zealand from Friday in the first match of a three-game One-Day International series, to be followed by five T20 Internationals.
If the 6IXTY and Women’s CPL proved anything, it was that West Indies women’s cricket needs more home-grown stars and that Dottin is one of the very few at present.
Her work with both the bat and ball in leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to the T20 title also showed that her passion for the game has not waned; so her absence from the New Zealand series will definitely be felt.
At age 31, Dottin should still have many good years ahead of her once she avoids the type of injuries that have hampered her in the past. And the question has to be asked: What was so off-putting about the WI team environment and culture that this well-travelled professional cricketer could not deal with it?
Whatever the answer is to that question, Cricket West Indies must get it and take whatever action is necessary to prevent further fall-out.
While the timing may be purely coincidental, it was also curious that another WI veteran, Anisa Mohammed, also a TKR team-mate of Dottin, would announce that she is taking a six-month break from international cricket.
New skipper Matthews therefore starts her spell in charge with considerably less experience in the ranks than she might have anticipated.
She and former captain Stafanie Taylor will have to carry a heavier load than usual now.
There will also be the challenge for coach Walsh to make sure that Matthews gets as much support as she needs to develop the kind of team culture that she wants. Getting the best out of her players will be more critical than usual for Matthews since she will not be able to count on the moments of individual brilliance that Dottin became synonymous with supplying, whether with the bat, ball or in the field.
But as unexpected as Dazzling Deandra’s WI retirement was, her departure would not seem so serious had the strength of women’s cricket in the Caribbean been greater.
Encouraging as it was to see female cricketers getting the chance to earn some money and get exposure in front of a wider audience, it was also painfully obvious that there are no ready-made replacements for the likes of Dottin, Taylor and Mohammed.
The fact that only three of the six CPL franchises thought it worthwhile to put out a team said much about the current talent pool.
CWI has much work to do.