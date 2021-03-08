West Indies coach Phil Simmons and skipper Kieron Pollard both aired concerns about how their batsmen handled the Sri Lankan spinners in the T20I series and although the hosts emerged 2-1 winners, they agreed that there is still a lot of work to do before the T20 World Cup later in the year.
The Windies won the first match of the series by four wickets, lost the second by 43 runs and then won the decider on Sunday by just three wickets in the 19th over.
After the close win, Simmons explained that the T20I squad was a basically a new combination with some old and new faces and they are still learning about each other.
“I would say we are a new team because there are a lot of guys coming back in and there are a lot of youngsters, so we are understanding each other and we are understanding how we play and that is a good thing to win the first series that we have together and move on but there are a lot of things to improve on,” said Simmons.
Of the areas of concern, Simmons said: “We still have a few soft dismissals.” He said his players were better at playing spin than was evidenced in the series.
“We are not as bad a unit at playing spin as this series has looked. We are better at playing spin than that, but it is a case of people taking ownership of certain situations and certain phases in the game. In T20 that is how it works, and we’ve got to make sure we get that down pat for the next series,” Simmons explained.
“I think the experience of the guys at the top, they have been around long enough and today it (rotating the strike) showed a little bit better because you had Chris (Gayle) and Lenny (Lendl Simmons), looking for singles and still being able to hit the ball over the boundary. So it is something we have to draw in and add into the game but it’s a start,” he added.
Meanwhile, Pollard admitted the WI had difficulty with the spin.
“It proved difficult,” Pollard said of the Sri Lankan slow bowlers. “They have three world-class spinners in their line-up and they came and bowled excellently. They bowled the right lengths and the right lines and yes, they had us a bit bamboozled at the end of the day but having said that, I think the belief in the dressing room and within the group is what carried us through.
“I can only imagine some of the chatter that would have been going on about what has transpired here. I must give the guys credit, Fabian (Allen) in the back-end holding his nerve but more importantly I thought Jason Holder in that over against (Wanindu) Hasaranga, that was the turning point for us in that game,” Pollard continued.
“He used his experience and decided that he was going to be the one to bat those six balls for the team and give Fabian the free will to go on and continue to hit boundaries. So well done to him but again well done to the entire team and to the bowing unit as well,” he added.
Of the bowling effort, Pollard said it was “fantastic” and that it was a “good sign” for the team going forward.
“We continue to work on our variations and on our lines and lengths and we were disciplined in that aspect of it. Guys were able to execute wide yorkers, straight yorkers and slower balls so again that is a good sign for us,” the West Indies skipper noted.
“We just have to learn from this, and guys will have to go back and look at different techniques and decide how they want to combat the spin and we have time, so this could be a learning experience even for the more experienced players we have like myself and Chris (Gayle), and Brav (Dwayne Bravo) and Simmo (Lendl Simmons).”
In terms of veterans Bravo, Gayle and Fidel Edwards all being in the squad, Pollard said there is always room for experience and that everyone will have a part to play if they are win their third T20 World Cup title.
“We are happy, and the doors are open for each and everybody to come back and lend their experience because it is going to take each and every one of us to go to that World Cup and do well and as I said, we want to win games and win series, and this is a start,” Pollard concluded.