World Cup LOC hoping for fans

Chairman of the local organising committee for the ICC Under-19 World Cup Douglas Camacho said they are planning for every eventuality when it comes to the possibility of fan attendance at the matches which will be staged in the Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts, Guyana and Antigua in January and February next year.
T&T will host the most matches of the four territories, with 22 out of a total of 48 games being played across three venues in the twin-island republic.
The Queen’s Park Oval, Brian Lara Cricket Academy and the Diego Martin Sporting Complex will host games for the global event, while the National Cricket Centre and Sir Frank Worrell Ground at UWI St Augustine will be used as practice venues for the teams.
About fan attendance, Camacho said: “At this stage I don’t know.”
“We are working with an assumption that there will be nobody, to a 100 per cent attendance and we are putting in the means to manage it from one end of the spectrum from zero right up to the full spectrum of openness where everybody could come; we are prepared for that,” he said in a media conference at the Oval yesterday.
“It will provide us with the impetus and hopefully, regardless of the numbers that may or may not be able to attend in person, the young men and young ladies can use this as a vehicle to kick-start and re-energise their interest in the sport,” he continued.
“We have had a virtual shutdown of team sports for 18 months.
I think this is something that holds out hope for everyone. We have a responsibility to make this happen and to deliver this tournament in a manner that is exemplary and that will continue to cause the international bodies to have the sort of confidence to say as big as the tournament is, we entrust you with that responsibility, so we have that obligation. Let us not drop that ball,” Camacho added.
Meanwhile, ICC representative Ben Leaver said that having completed the inspection of all the match venues, “the facilities are world class.”
“For us it is about providing world class facilities and we have seen that in every single location we have visited during our time here. One of the goals from an ICC perspective is to give every one of these Under-19 players the opportunity to experience (playing at world class facilities) and build a platform and then go on to bigger and better things,” Leaver explained.
“We’ve seen the likes of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson and T&T’s Jayden Seales go on to become quality international cricketers. Bringing an Under-19 event to T&T will give the players that experience of playing in iconic locations such as here at the Oval and Brian Lara and to play in those facilities.
I am excited to see and allow the players to experience the Caribbean feel and that goes without saying that cricket in the Caribbean is unique. Some of these players may continue to play for many years and this may be the pinnacle for others,” Leaver added.
Tournament director Fawwaz Baksh revealed that CWI required that “everyone coming to this tournament be fully vaccinated.” However he said exceptions will be made for the players.
“We have an exception for the players and we recognise they are under 18 and the vaccines may not be available in all the countries they are coming from.
Twelve teams have confirmed they are fully vaccinated and we are just waiting on the other four countries to confirm if they are fully vaccinated,” he concluded.