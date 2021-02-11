World Cup peril

Trinidad and Tobago’s 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifying football campaign may get off to a false start.
With one official indicating CONCACAF had set a deadline of today to indicate this country’s ability to host its opening Group F match against Guyana, the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee headed by Robert Hadad is still awaiting clearance from the Chief Medical Officer(CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram and Ministry of Health (MoH) officials to be able to stage the March 25 game.
Asked if they had received clearance to date, senior team manager Adrian Romain stated:”No. We are awaiting that approval. This is pending the revision of the 14-day quarantine period. As is, that length of time is (a) considerable inconvenience for international play.”
Romain added that today is the deadline for a decision, although Amiel Mohammed, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) interim general secretary said he wouldn’t like to venture into confirming deadlines as yet.
“But it is a very pressing matter,” Mohammed emphasised. “All I could confirm is that it is an extremely, extremely pressing matter for T&T to get the necessary clearance.”
Mohammed added that the normalisation committee is still in discussions with the CMO regarding the qualifier, and with the game fast approaching, clearance would be important “sooner rather than later to facilitate preparations.”
“At the moment, the Ministry of Health’s overarching position regarding the regulations has remained the same for all bodies,” Mohammed said. “We are just petitioning to see what accommodations can be made for this crucial WCQ.”
The country’s borders remain closed for everyone except nationals. They must seek exemptions from the Ministry of National Security, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine period required, to be split evenly between a State-approved facility and the national’s home.
One of the proposals being put forward by the normalisation committee and TTFA officials is creating a bio-secure, confined environment.
“We have even mentioned to do a bubble where the teams will come in and be tested. Everyone will be tested during their stay and we will have our doctors monitor it with the assistance of the Ministry of Health. So that’s the plan but we haven’t gotten any word as yet,” said Romain.
Asked what would be the result if CONCACAF withdraws the game, Romain said:” We will have to give up home advantage and (end up) losing the game by default.”
The manager added that forfeiting the match would be a massive blow for the team that lost 0-7 to a second-string USA team on January 31,
“The Guyana game for us is like a final, not that we are writing off the other teams but the Guyana game is a big game for us, so we really want to get ourselves in order and get the approval by the Ministry to assist us at this stage during this WCQ round,” said Romain.
Ministry of Health corporate communications manager Candace Alcantara referred to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh’s response at the Wednesday Covid-19 briefing.
Deyalsingh was reported to have said:”We are very concerned about people coming into the country and not quarantining properly and possibly bringing in the new variants...So, the decision would be made in the best interest of protecting the safety of our population.”
WhatsApp questions about clearance for the Guyana game sent to CMO Pararam went unanswered yesterday.