World No 1 junior at Oval tonight

THE world junior champion will be in action tonight when this country’s first-ever professional squash tournament continues at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Rowan Damming and the seven other leading seeded players will begin their campaign after being on byes in the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament.
The 18-year-old from the Netherlands, who is ranked No. 1 in the world in juniors and #205 on the PSA Tour, is seeded third in the six-day tournament.
There were eight matches on yesterday’s schedule and the winners will come up against the eight seeds from 5 p.m. for places in tomorrow’s quarterfinals.
Corey McCartney is the second seed, as the Canadian is ranked just one place higher than Damming in the world. Colombian Andres Herrera is at the top of the list at #158. The players seeded between four and eight are separated by just 21 places on the computer.
Elijah Thomas of New Zealand is ranked #244 and seeded to secure the final place in Friday night’s semi-finals. Briton Noah Meredith is seven places behind, but seven ahead of sixth-seeded Anthony Lepper.
And coincidentally, the New Zealander is another seven places ahead of Mexican Carlos Vargas and France’s Maceo Levy, who are jointly ranked #265 and seeded seventh and eighth, respectively. Seven players from Trinidad and Tobago were involved in the last night’s first round.
There was also supposed to be a women’s event, but it was scrapped after all the entrants withdrew over a month ago. Barbados, Bermuda and Cayman Islands are the Caribbean countries which have hosted professional tournament over the years.
Damming will not be the first world No. 1 junior squash player to play down here, but Amanda Sobhy had dropped to third in the rankings when she participated in a QPCC exhibition tournament 11 years ago. The five-time American champ is currently ranked fourth in the world.