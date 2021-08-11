The second edition of the ICC’s World Test Championship (WTC) begins for the West Indies and Pakistan today at Sabina Park, and WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite will feel the only way is up for his side.
The Windies finished one-from-bottom on the standings in the first edition of the WTC which was eventually won by New Zealand. And Brathwaite’s team comes into this two-match series in Jamaica with not the best momentum, having lost their last Test rubber against South Africa 2-0.
By contrast, Pakistan have had back-to-back series triumphs against South Africa and Zimbabwe this year. The Windies players also come into this series short of much time in the middle, the Best v Best match at Sabina last week representing the only competitive cricket the players would have had since the South Africa series ended in June.
While that fact was a concern expressed by WI coach Phil Simmons, skipper Brathwaite was more confident-sounding yesterday when he addressed the media. “It won’t be easy but mentally the guys are in a good space and positive and looking forward to the challenge,” he said. “We had ample time to reflect. As batsmen, we know the job we have to do. The guys are really looking forward to the job.”
Against South Africa, the WI batsmen were undone mainly by the opposition’s pace attack. But in addition to Hasan Ali, Shaheen and Shah Afridi, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam can also call upon leg-spinner Yasir Shah, the top bowler when the two teams last met in the Caribbean.
However, while acknowledging the strengths of the visitors with ball and bat, Brathwaite insisted: “We had a really good camp and all the guys are in the right space. So I won’t be worrying about the opposition. I think once we take care of our plans and being disciplined, especially as batsmen...Once we do that we will win for sure.”
Weather-permitting, Brathwaite’s men will attempt to win on a Sabina pitch that could offer help to both pacers and spinners. The Windies had not cut down their provisional 17 at the time that the WI skipper spoke yesterday.
But asked whether he was concerned about any inexperience in his bowling unit because of the absence of Shannon Gabriel, Brathwaite dismissed the idea. “We have some quality fast bowlers. Kemar and Jason are there... Jadon to Chemar to Alzarri. You have quality spinners as well. I’m confident to be honest, confident to be sure.”