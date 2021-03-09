Worst draw

WEEKS after taking up the post of Trinidad and Tobago Beach Soccer coach Ramiro Amarelle is fully aware that there will be no easy road to the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia.

Trinidad and Tobago were drawn with the United States, hosts Costa Rica, and the Turks & Caicos Islands following the draw for the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships — which will see 12 teams competing for two World Cup spots in Costa Rica, from May 17-31.

“We got the worst possible draw,” stated Amarelle during a TTFA Instagram interview, in reaction to the draw. The former Spanish captain completes his quarantine on Friday before embarking on preparations for what is likely to be a tough tournament.

Amarelle anticipated that all matches would prove challenging, the tournament being a World cup qualifier. But to have drawn both the USA and hosts Costa Rica is especially difficult. “Obviously USA is the strongest team; the players, the goalkeepers. They have a lot of experience and knowledge and quality.”

To get out of the four-team preliminary group, Trinidad and Tobago will likely have to have a good showing against the top two teams and also to beat the Turks & Caicos.

T&T lost 5-1 to the USA before eventually finishing seventh at the 2017 CONCACAF Championships. Costa Rica finished ninth, but had edged T&T 2-1 at the quarter-final stage of the 2015 Championship. Costa Rica eventually finished second behind champions Mexico, while the USA were fourth.

“Beside that (USA) we will play against the Costa Ricans, not only being the hosts, but they are preparing very well. With many friendly matches and a great national development plan,” Amarelle pointed out. The former Barcelona beach soccer player and ex-China coach is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task facing T&T.

“All of us know it will be a great challenge for us. This is what we have to face. I think that both us and the Turks & Caicos Islands are aware of the superiority the other teams have over us. We are going to prepare as well as possible and make our country and all of the people proud of our national team. We will work hard to give our best,” he added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

REBOOT TIME

REBOOT TIME

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick is expecting a turnaround in the team’s ODI fortunes when they face Sri Lanka in the first game of their three-match series starting at 9.30 a.m. today at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, in Antigua.

Worst draw

WEEKS after taking up the post of Trinidad and Tobago Beach Soccer coach Ramiro Amarelle is fully aware that there will be no easy road to the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia.

Long road ahead

Long road ahead

A GOFUNDME account (https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/aid-for-michael-alexander) has been set up with the goal of raising $240,000 to aid Michael Alexander, the injured Olympic boxing hopeful.

Rajah shines on first day of three-day trial match

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge asked for big scores in the third TTCB three-day trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. But after the first day yesterday, only one player had notched a half-century while two came close but fell short.

Survivors drown WASA

SURVIVORS produced one of the most stunning victories of the Table Tennis Champions League on Monday night at Calvary Community Centre, Arima. After winning only two of their previous ten fixtures—against the same team (D’Abadie Youths) —the cellar-placed team not only defeated WASA Club, they did it without losing a match.

Lewis grabs NJCAA gold, silver

Lewis grabs NJCAA gold, silver

Camille Lewis earned gold and silver at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Kansas, USA, last weekend.

Lewis anchored South Plains College to victory in the women’s 4x800 metres relay in nine minutes, 38.71 seconds. Another Trinidad and Tobago athlete, Zinara Lesley ran the leadoff leg for fifth-placed Cowley College (10:04.92). In the 600m final, Lewis was second in 1:34.08.