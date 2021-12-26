Brian Lewis__USE

OPTIMISTIC ABOUT NEXT YEAR: TTOC president Brian Lewis

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis says he is looking forward to local sport getting back on its feet in 2022.

But the return-to-play initiative must be completed on the platform of widespread vaccination among stakeholders.

Nearly two years have been lost in the development of athletes - in key age-groups - in several sports due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although national level athletes and teams have been granted permission to train under constrained circumstances, club and age-group level competition has been non-existent because of Government and Ministry of Health restrictions.

But Lewis, also the president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), believes the local sporting fraternity is ready to take a step forward.

“I believe that the worst is over. I think what we will see in 2022 is sport getting back up and running. Of course, it will have to be with Covid-19 counter-measures and a number of national federations will by 2022 have worked with their international federations and colleagues in other continents and regions who have been able to get sport up and running. The reality is that we will continue to have to live with Covid-19, “ Lewis said.

Lewis expected that sports administrators and the various national sporting organisations (NSOs) would become very proactive following the trauma of 2020 and 2021.

“Most have survived, they have lost a lot of colleagues and friends in sport and in general here in T&T. I think that resilience and fortitude that we have survived 2020, 2021, I think that it is now about moving forward. Most of the sporting organisations would have awakened from the slumber of the trauma and being overawed and overwhelmed by Covid-19, so it is time to move forward,” Lewis said.

He acknowledged that several young athletes would have become demotivated and some would have dropped out completely.

However the pandemic has seen the increased use of technology, an approach the TTOC has employed with its programme and partnership with Michael Johnson Performance (MJP) through its high-performance co-ordinator Anthony Marcano.

“However, I think it is up to the coaching and the NSOs to be innovative in terms of how they chart a course. They can’t afford to lose and write off a generation,’ Lewis said.

The TTOC president added that while the local sporting fraternity has struggled to return to play compared with some other countries and regions, the danger of comparison is juxtaposing your worst scenario with other countries’ best ones.

“So what we have to do in T&T is while looking and seeing how other countries and other regions and continents have been able to move forward, embrace some of the ideas, systems, processes and initiatives that have worked well and for those that haven’t worked well, you also learn from it from the perspective of what not to do,” Lewis said. “The enormous reality and challenge of the pandemic are that they are broad-based. It has challenged and devastated economies, public health systems, everything not just sports and in a number of countries where you have seen sport move forward, it has been hand in hand with the decisions made on a national and government basis in many countries.”

The richest leagues in the world have spent tens of millions in testing, creating a bio-secure bubble, contact-tracing, implementing rules and policies, masking, and social distancing.

“The reality is that safe and effective vaccines prevent severe illness and hospitalisation, vaccination has been critical in those leagues like the NBA, NHL, NFL, and the English Premier League,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the TTOC has gained practical experience in risk management of the virus through its participation at the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games and more recently at the Junior Pan American Games, via the TTOC’s Covid-19 liaison officer (CLO), Rheeza Grant. Those experiences will guide its operations going forward to other TTOC-sanctioned Games, like the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next May, the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) and Pan American Games in 2023; and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

However he concluded by saying: “We in sport in T&T don’t operate in a vacuum. When you compare on a national level, as it relates to vaccination hesitancy and anti-vaxxers, that is going to be a major hurdle in the context of sport in T&T.

“Vaccination is a critical component of it, if you look at what is happening in global sport at the highest level. That has to be a sort of benchmark and framework of sport in T&T.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

EVE STRENGTHENS

EVE STRENGTHENS

ANGUS EVE will strengthen both the coaching staff of the national senior men’s and Under-20 football teams ahead of going into 2022 competition.

“I have one other member to join the senior team and three other members to join the Under-20 staff,” Eve revealed to the Daily Express.

‘Worst is over’

‘Worst is over’

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis says he is looking forward to local sport getting back on its feet in 2022.

But the return-to-play initiative must be completed on the platform of widespread vaccination among stakeholders.

Mahase shines but WI youths lose

Mahase shines but WI youths lose

Left-arm spinner Anderson Mahase was the game’s outstanding player, but his four-wicket haul could not prevent the West Indies Under-19 team falling to an 18-run defeat against their South African counterparts in the first match of their Youth One-Day International series yesterday.

Tornado Flyer causes havoc in ‘King George’

Tornado Flyer sprang a surprise in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase yesterday for Danny and Willie Mullins.

Always cantering, the 28/1 chance was in front two out and was clear when stablemate and nearest pursuer Asterion Forlonge fell at the last.

That left Clan Des Obeaux to claim the forecast spot ahead of stablemates Saint Calvados and Frodon.

‘Ya Ya’ scores hat-trick

Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner has scored a first hat-trick for her new club Fernebahce Women as they notched their second win in the Turkish Women’s League One.

Cordner, 33, found the net three times as Fernebahce defeated Antalya Spor 5-0 on Christmas Day.

Mixed returns for Garcia brothers

Mixed returns for Garcia brothers

Levi Garcia’s goal earned AEK Athens a 1-1 draw with AE Kifisia FC in the Greek Cup competition last week, while younger Brother Judah is still looking for his first goal of the season.

Levi, 24, scored a rare right-footer from the middle of the penalty area, his low shot seeming to slip through the goalkeeper’s grasp for a 55th minute lead for the Greek top flight team. However, with under 20 minutes left, the Greek Super League 2 team was able to pull level.