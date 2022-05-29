Excellent Stores eighth annual inter-school dragon boat regatta

FLASHBACK: Pupils take part in the Excellent Stores eighth annual inter-school dragon boat regatta at the Broadwalk, Chaguaramas, in 2016. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

While dragon boat racing is not yet an Olympic Sport, Trinidad and Tobago Dragon Boat Federation (TTDBF) president Keith Dalip remains optimistic that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will eventually embrace the sport.

On the domestic front, Dalip said the Federation is hopeful more women, including breast cancer survivors, can “hit the water as a form of therapy”.

He made the remarks during the launch of Breast Cancer Survivors’ Week at Caster’s Cove, Chaguaramas.

Dalip, an ardent sailor and lover of marine activities, said: “We are hoping the Olympic Committee can make it into a sport. It’s about 3,000 to 5,000 competitors, which is about the size of an Olympic village. You don’t have to be diagnosed with cancer or any type of cancer to participate. You can show support,” he said.

“While there are World and Pan American Championships, it is not yet an Olympic sport. It has crossed certain milestones in achieving Olympic status. There was a demonstration on dragon boat racing at the last Olympics, Tokyo.”

Reflecting upon Tobago in 2019 he said: “We hosted the Pan American championships. We had about 750 foreign visitors, managers and athletes. When we were in Tobago, people were complimenting us on our clean toilets. Africa, India and Egypt were streaming. They were saying they want to come and experience the festival.

“Dragon boat racing is about family and community and empowering the breast cancer society. I met women in Florida, who were taking every day with enthusiasm. About 2,400 women from 11 countries. They taught me that ‘Life is too short.’ Embrace it.”

In 1976, the very first international dragon boat event was held in the Hong Kong Harbour through the Hong Kong Tourist Body. Hong Kong remained the seat of international events for dragon boat until the International Dragon Boat Federation was formed in June 1991.

The first local dragon boat event was held in October 2006 at Williams Bay in Chaguaramas and 30 teams participated.

Some of the federation’s clubs have participated in international dragon boating events in Canada, Malaysia, Italy and China, with the most recent being participation in the Pan American Club Crew Championships, in Ponce, Puerto Rico and T&T being handed the baton to host the championships in 2019.

Among those present at the event at Caster’s Cove were Ministry of Health representative Ayana John, physical trainer Brian Snaggs, survivor Heather Thomas, and Kari De Gannes, a lymphodema specialist. Lymphedema is the painful swelling that can occur after the surgical removal of lymph nodes.

Dalip was joined by president of the International Breast Cancer Paddlers Commission (IBCPC), New Zealand national Meri Gibson, 63, and Michelle O’Keife, both breast cancer survivors, who shared the message of empowerment from dragon boat racing—an ancient Chinese sport.

