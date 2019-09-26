Andwuelle Wright

FEELING POSITIVE: Trinidad and Tobago's Andwuelle Wright, during a training session in Doha, Qatar.

-Photo: DEXTER VOISIN (NAAATT)

Andwuelle Wright will become only the second athlete from Trinidad and Tobago to compete in an IAAF World Championship men’s long jump competition when he leaps into action at Khalifa International Stadium here in Doha, Qatar, today.

Wendell Williams made T&T’s only previous World Championship appearance in the men’s long jump, finishing 27th in the 1993 edition of the global meet in Stuttgart, Germany. Williams is in Doha as Wright’s coach, and is keen for his 22-year-old charge to create history by becoming the first T&T jumper to qualify for a World Championship final.

