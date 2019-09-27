WRIGHT MISSES OUT

Andwuelle Wright exited the IAAF World Athletics Championship men’s long jump event, yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago athlete falling short in his bid to secure a spot in today’s final.
With the top 12 progressing from the qualifying competition at the Khalifa International Stadium here in Doha, Qatar, Wright finished 17th in a field of 27 at 7.76 metres. The Tobago jumper found little consolation in the fact that he became the most successful T&T jumper in World Champs history, bettering Onika James’ 18th-place women’s long jump finish at the 2003 edition of the global meet.