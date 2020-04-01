Wright to jump

Andwuelle Wright is among the athletes with peace of mind, following confirmation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that those who have already secured berths for the Tokyo Olympics will remain qualified for the postponed Games.
Wright earned North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-23 Championship men’s long jump gold in Queretaro, Mexico, last July, with a national record leap of 8.25 metres. With the Olympic qualification period having started on May 1, 2019, the jump—three centimetres better than the 8.22 standard—earned Andwuelle the right to compete at the Tokyo Games.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the IOC to postpone the Olympics by one year. The new dates—July 23 to August 8, 2021—translate into an opportunity.
“I’ve been preparing for the Olympics to be held this year if it was possible,” Wright told the Express. “But the state the world is in, the best thing is for it to be held next year. I’ll just have more time to prepare and get better.”
Wright’s coach, Wendell Williams concurred.
“Andwuelle, just like all athletes, would like to represent his country at the Olympics and also bring home a medal. This time of adversity will only make him stronger. Behind every dark cloud, there’s a silver lining. He has risen through this setback, and is looking forward to the 2020 Olympics in 2021.”
Wright said preparations for the Olympic Games were going according to plan before COVID-19 stepped in and altered the course of 2020.
“Before the announcement, training was going great. I was just going to go out there to give it my best, and if my best was able to put me on the podium that would have been a great accomplishment. Next year, I’ll also go out there to give it my best, hoping for success and possibly a podium finish.
“Even though the Olympics won’t be held this year,” the national record holder continued, “that doesn’t mean training stops. Training continues, but there’s a change in the programme.”
Wright said pushing back the Olympic Games by a full year levels the playing field, giving all athletes a fair shot at climbing the podium.
“If it was still going to be held this year, a lot of athletes who haven’t already qualified for the Olympics would be at a disadvantage to attain the standards due to lack of competitions.”
Wright is hopeful that the coronavirus outbreak will not put an end to the 2020 track and field season.
“I’m still hoping to compete this year once there are competitions. I’m not calling it quits with the season just yet. I don’t know what the future holds for me. I’m in pretty good shape right now,” Wright ended, “and hoping that I stay 100 per cent healthy and fit for 2021.”