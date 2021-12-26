‘Ya Ya’ scores hat-trick

Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner has scored a first hat-trick for her new club Fernebahce Women as they notched their second win in the Turkish Women’s League One.
Cordner, 33, found the net three times as Fernebahce defeated Antalya Spor 5-0 on Christmas Day.
The Tobagonian’s goal tally now stands at four for the season with just two games played. She also netted when scoring the sixth goal in Fenerbahçe’s 7-0 hammering of Galatasaray.
Cordner has played the previous three seasons in Norway, ending her time with 2021 champions Il Sandviken in October.