‘Ya Ya’ still grounded

Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner

IN HOLDING PATTERN: Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner at a practice session with her Norwegian team ILSandviken.

Trinidad and Tobago women’s footballer, striker Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner, is training but unable to see action as Covid-19 protocols has prevented her Norwegian team ILSandviken from playing even warm-up matches ahead of the upcoming season of the Toppserien -- the top division consisting of 12 teams. ILSandviken finished fourth last season.

The restriction affecting team’s playing was posted on ILSandviken‘s official website.

“Still we don’t get to play training matches, but here you can see that the girls are in good training, and should be ready when we are allowed to play matches again.”

The club has also noted that the scheduled March 20 season opener against Kolbotn IL will be pushed back to a adate to be determined. “It won’t be a series start 20.03.21,” Il Sandviken stated. “It’s uncertain, but we’ll update you as soon as we have good news.”

