Yaya’s season ends

Fenerbahçe yesterday failed to turn around a first-leg deficit in Turkey’s Women Super Liga semi-finals play-offs, thus ending the season for Tobagonian striker Kennya ‘Yaya’ Cordner.
Playing at home, Fenerbahçe trailed by two goals before ending yesterday’s second-leg with a 2-2 draw. Fenerbahçe had won the 12-team Group A, before losing their semi-final first-leg match 1-0 to Group B runners-up Fatih Karagümrük, who needed just a draw yesterday to advance to the 2022 final. Prior to yesterday’s match, Cordner had scored 34 goals from 25 matches.
Yesterday, Group B winners ALG Spor Women also won 2-1 to complete a 4-1 semi-final aggregate win over defending champions and Group A runners-up Besiktas women. The June 12 final will now be an all-Group B affair between ALG Spor Women and Fatih Karagümrük.