YEAR TO REMEMBER

Trinidad and Tobago’s Joshua Da Silva started 2020 as an “Emerging” player but ended it as a West Indies Test cricketer and he said his progression up to the international arena has surpassed all of his expectations.
Da Silva was impressive for the West Indies Emerging Players when they won the Super50 Cup towards the end of 2019 following a good first-class season for the Red Force in a curtailed West Indies Championship four-day tournament; he was selected as a reserve for the West Indies tour of England in July.
He managed to impress again in England, earning a place again as a reserve for the New Zealand series when he finally got his shot at Test cricket, scoring 57 on his debut when he was called up to replace Shane Dowrich behind the stumps.
“I definitely exceeded all of my expectations and more,” he told the Express yesterday.
“I didn’t think I would have been a Test player at the end of the year. Starting 2020 I just wanted to be consistent in first-class cricket and get some runs under my belt and start building a name for myself at the first-class level, but it went a lot better than I expected,” he explained.
“Going into the first-class tournament and then getting picked for England and then CPL and then making my Test debut in New Zealand, it is more than I could have ever hoped for in 2020 and yes, I definitely went way past my targets and my goals and I didn’t think it would have happened that way,” he added.
In the West Indies Championship, the right-handed wicketkeeper/batsman scored 507 runs in eight matches at an average of 50.70.
In England, the 22-year-old scored 133 not out and 56 not out in the final practice match before the Test series.
Good performances
While he wanted to build on his good performances in England, Da Silva admitted that the New Zealand tour didn’t start off well for him but he was still pleased with how it progressed.
“I was pretty satisfied with my Test debut. I don’t think it could have gone better than it did,” Da Silva stated.
“I got a few dismissals and got some runs. Of course, I would have liked to get some more runs but I am pretty happy with it,” he added.
The only thing that would have made his Test debut a little better was if the Windies could have won the match and levelled the series, however Jason Holder’s men lost the game by an innings and 12 runs, conceding the two-Test series 2-0.
While his debut might have come at short notice, he insisted that he was fully prepared to grab his chance.
“I was 100 per cent prepared. I did a lot of mental training before the game. Dowrich messaged me and told me just to prepare my mind and once your mind is ready you will be ready,” he explained.
“But playing in that Test; it showed me how difficult Test cricket is. It is never easy. Now I see how it is and that was just day one,” he continued.
“The biggest takeaway for me was the experience and playing my first Test match showed me the work I still need to do to be better and to perform at that level. That is something that you don’t know until you play it. It is 100 times harder mentally and physically than a first-class match,” said Da Silva.
As for 2021, Da Silva is “playing it as it comes”.
“Just trying to be ready for any opportunity I get. If given the opportunity, I just want to make as many runs I can in any format or tournament I get picked for. The first goal is to hopefully get picked for Bangladesh and if that doesn’t happen, wherever I get the opportunity, I will do the best I can and just keep progressing in this game,” he said.