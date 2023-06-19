Former West Indies wicketkeeper and administrator Deryck Murray is backing Daren Sammy to succeed as head coach of the white-ball team. However he noted that having separate coaches for the white-ball and red-ball set-ups might not be the best thing for the players.
Speaking on the Mason and Guest radio programme last week, Murray said while he was not happy with the position of West Indies cricket at the moment, he was backing Sammy to pull the team together just like the all-rounder did when they won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016.
“I don’t think I’m ever happy with West Indies cricket at the moment. I’ll be happy when we’ve just completed playing in the World Championship final and then I will say it is good to be number two or even better if we won the final, but we are a long way from that, so I have to have my expectations tempered a bit,” said Murray.
“But we have to give those who are taking the helm at this time our support and hopefully we will see good things happening. But to say I am happy with the developments at the moment, no,” he added.
Speaking about Sammy’s appointment as white-ball coach, Murray said the all-rounder will have his support.
“They are in positions to lead West Indies cricket on the field and they will have our support,” said Murray, T&T’s High Commisioner to Jamaica.
About Sammy’s appointment, Murray said: “I know that there are people that are going to talk about his qualifications etc but I think his experience, and the experience of some of our cricketers, are worth all the qualifications that you can get academically.”
“I have not forgotten what Daren did for West Indies cricket a few years ago when we were at the height of the impasse between the players and the board. Daren came in to accept the responsibility of captaining a team that was severely fragmented.”
“He pulled players together. The stars of the day and the newcomers who agreed to play and moulded them into teams that won the T20 tournaments and competed in other aspects of the game as well under Daren’s astute leadership.”
“I have a lot of time and respect for Daren Sammy and his contribution to West Indies cricket at a difficult time and it is a difficult time now, so I hope he can do well and he is not hampered by too many cooks spoiling the broth. Hopefully he can impose his own strategies and his own powers of motivation of bringing together the team, so I wish him well in everything he attempts in his tenure,” said Murray.
However, Murray expressed his concerns about having separate head coaches for the white-ball and red-ball teams.
“In theory, I’m not really happy with having two separate coaches and two almost parallel systems running at the same time,” said Murray.
“I think some cohesion is needed. Cricket is cricket and again I think there has to be cohesion in what we are doing and when I consider the requirements for a successful team, it usually will be a team where half the team are playing all the formats and therefore, I’m not sure that having separate coaches is the way to go. There are enough separations in West Indies cricket without that,” Murray added.