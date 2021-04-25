YES, WE CAN

While CEO Johnny Grave doesn’t expect Cricket West Indies to match its 2019 surplus anytime soon, he is confident that with prudent financial management and their new media rights deals, they can get the organisation out of the red.
CWI recorded a surplus of US$15,679,714 in 2019 but had a deficit of US$10,520,630 in 2020. Grave said that a 12-month snapshot of the organisation’s financial position may not represent a fair assessment and that an analysis should be based on a four-year cycle.
“I think if you are to read all our financial statements for the last few years, the auditors have regularly raised this point around going concern around profit and loss...I keep articulating that we work in a four-year business cycle. Annual profit and loss in my opinion isn’t a particularly good metric for CWI,” Grave explained on the Mason and Guest cricket radio recently.
He said CWI makes surpluses when India and England tour and it uses those surpluses to fund the years when they the big two don’t tour the Caribbean. “Therefore, looking at our finances in a 12-month snapshot, depending on when the financial year starts and ends and depending on who tours, I don’t think is particularly meaningful or helpful. What I think we need to do now is analyse four-year cycles where we will have at least one England tour and one India tour and look at that period of that cycle (to see) whether you have been able to meet your obligations from a cash-flow perspective and at the end of that cycle (whether you) finish it with surpluses,” Grave explained.
“The audited statements are until 30th of September last year and within that period of time, yes the loss was US$10 million but I think on the basis that we didn’t host any international tours, other than Cricket Ireland, which we all know would be highly uneconomical, and we hadn’t secured new media rights agreements and as I said before, media rights represent about 50-60 per cent of our income. I don’t think it is a huge surprise that we would have made a loss,” he continued.
“The reason we made a record turnover in 2019 was because we had an unprecedented England tour and India tour. We are now playing world cricket under the Test Championship and Super League. The opportunity to have three-format tours against England and India isn’t there at the moment, which now means in the new cycle we’re hosting England for Tests and T20s and India it’s ODIs and T20s so two of the three formats. So, do I think we will be able to reach the revenues of 2019 again no, not in the short or medium term. I don’t think that will be possible. Have the media rights deals that we’ve done mean that we can steady the ship and get the finances back on track, absolutely we can,” Grave added.
Asked what will be needed to get the CWI financials back in the black, Grave said: “Making good choices in our investments and how much money we spend. Having really good control of our costs, hence the restructure of our finance department. Embracing of technology, implementing a procurement system, all these things will have a greater control of our cost base.”
He noted that CWI will also be auditing its international events budgets to make sure they are procuring services at the best possible prices. He also pointed out they the organisation has reduced its debt.
“In the short term, while we are going through these unprecedented times, it’s going to be challenging but again, you notice by looking at the accounts how much we’ve reduced our borrowing. We no longer have anywhere near the debts that we had in terms of institutional or member borrowings so that’s all part of the strategy to reverse the finances and get them back on track so that by the end of 2023 we don’t have deficits and we don’t have liabilities, but we want to have financial reserves,” the Englishman said.